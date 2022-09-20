A Star Wars: The Clone Wars board game just dropped by surprise

A Star Wars: The Clone Wars board game is on the way, and it uses mechanics from a classic system.

In a surprise announcement, developer Z-Man Games announced that the Star Wars: The Clone Wars board game is available now at Target for $59.99. It'll then launch at other retailers - and globally - this October 1, joining other family-friendly board games on shelves in time for the Holiday season.

Based on a gameplay introduced by the Pandemic board game, Star Wars: The Clone Wars allows you to control seven Jedi (ranging from Anakin Skywalker to Ahsoka Tano) with unique abilities across four scenarios that pit them against the Separatist army. As a co-op experience for one to five players, it emphasizes strategic gameplay and multiple objectives to increase replay value.

Although we don't know much about how this addition to the line-up of Star Wars board games will work, it's possible to make an educated guess based on previous installments of Pandemic. These forced players to neutralize and cure diseases - represented by cubes - that spread across the board in a domino effect. As such, it's likely that these diseases will be swapped out for droid armies marching from planet to planet. That's certainly how a previous crossover, Pandemic World of Warcraft, worked.

(Image credit: Z-Man Games)

Speaking of which, that version of Pandemic might also indicate how this game's scenarios will operate. Because they act as a final 'boss' that can only be fought after particular objectives are completed, it's possible we'll see a similar mechanic in The Clone Wars. Judging by the Power track on Darth Maul's card and reference to a 'finale' on that of General Grievous seen in the official trailer (opens in new tab), it's likely that your ultimate goal will be to defeat them once you've met certain criteria. However, it's interesting to note that combat dice like the ones seen in World of Warcraft aren't visible here.

This isn't the first time Pandemic has been utilized for a crossover, of course. Along with the World of Warcraft adaptation, it formed the backbone of a Cthulhu-themed game as well. But because these offered a unique spin on the classic theme, we have to assume the same will be true of this addition to the one of the more popular cooperative board games.

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a powerful saga of heroes coming together to save the galaxy, and this game is no different," says Z-Man Games head Sophie Gravel in a press release. "Our cooperative Pandemic System helps bring iconic Star Wars characters and stories to life - with our Jedi needing to combine Forces to stand a chance against unending waves of Separatist troops. Players will be on the edge of their seat with every playthrough as they fight for victory… and bring balance to the Force.”

If you're not convinced or don't want to wait until October 1 for the full release, you can check out more Pandemic games at the lowest prices below.

