Upcoming board games and tabletop RPGs for Fall 2022

As soon as the weather starts going to pot and the sweaters come out, you know it's board gaming season. Tabletop adventures come into their own in the colder months, and plenty of exciting new additions are coming to join the board games and best tabletop RPGs already weighing down your shelves.

To give you a better idea of what's on the horizon in the coming months, we've listed our most anticipated upcoming board games below. These run the gamut of prices and interests, so there's something for everyone to get hyped about.

(Image credit: Cephalofair Games)

1. Frosthaven An epic fantasy adventure where your choices matter Specifications Developer: Cephalofair Games Release date: End of 2022

This is the big one, and it's undoubtedly one of 2022's most high-profile board games for adults. As a sequel to the absurdly popular Gloomhaven, this fantasy RPG is on many Christmas lists. In fact, it managed to become the single most successful board game Kickstarter ever back in 2020.

Set in the frozen wastes, you take control of mercenaries seeking to rescue and grow a settlement beset on all sides by mysterious threats. And because it's the only outpost this far north, you're all these beleaguered villagers have to rely on. No pressure.

Much like the original game, this plot takes place over 100+ scenarios that feature branching storylines. Your choices will permanently change the world around you as a result, but not in a hand-wavy sort of way. Instead, this series is known for having you destroy certain game components when you're done with them. You'll also unlock secret new characters during the adventure, not to mention permanently alter the map with stickers that reflect your progress (this is how you upgrade the outpost - you craft buildings for it after collecting resources). When combined with Gloomhaven's elegant, diceless combat system, it's about as ambitious as board gaming can get.

(Image credit: Funko / Amblin)

2. Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Build your own dinosaur park Specifications Developer: Prospero Hall Release date: October 2022

There have been games based on the dino-park before, but few have had the ambition of this one. A sprawling epic that tasks its players with developing Jurassic Park from conception right through to the modern films, it develops over time and with each game session. As we mentioned in our Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar preview, it has the makings of something truly special.

That's because it's a 'Legacy' game like Gloomhaven where your decisions matter. Over the course of multiple scenarios based on and around the movies, you'll alter the board with sticker tokens representing buildings and defences to help keep those troublesome dinosaurs in check. You'll also upgrade your characters with hidden abilities using a scratch-card system, create new monsters via DNA splicing, and take on secret missions that are sealed until it's time to crack open their envelope. Throw in mini-games that keep each match from growing stale and you're left with a surprisingly rich experience.

However, that's not the best bit. The thing that excites us the most about The Legacy of Isla Nublar is the fact that it's not a one-and-done game. Whereas most competitors lose their shine after you've finished the main campaign, this one ends with a game-state that allows you to play over and over again. In essence, you're creating your own unique board.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

3. Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen + Warriors of Krynn Dungeon delving with a tie-in battle board game Specifications Developer: Wizards of the Coast Release date: December 6, 2022

As one of D&D's original settings, the fact that Dragonlance is coming back after years away is a huge deal for fans. Yet newcomers should be hyped too. Along with being a return to this beloved setting gripped in war, Shadow of the Dragon Queen does something different that we've not really seen before - it has a companion board game, Warriors of Krynn, that can be used as a companion for the adventure.

Thanks to an abundance of tokens and more than a dozen double-sided tiles to fight over, this is an expansive mass-battle beast that allows you to take a more zoomed-out view of the conflict. Plus, multiple stand-alone missions are available alongside scenarios from Shadow of the Dragon Queen that let you import your tabletop characters into the fight. While this isn't mandatory, it lets you play out these conflicts at their true scale if you'd prefer. What's more, your success or failure will influence what happens next in the book's story.

Not that the adventure itself isn't exciting enough. Bringing war to the latest edition of Dungeons and Dragons books, Shadow of the Dragon Queen promises to provide a different flavor of RPG alongside the usual raft of new races and character types.

(Image credit: Z-Man Games)

4. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - A Pandemic System Game Reimagining a classic Specifications Developer: Z-Man Games Release date: October 1, 2022

After the original earned its spot at the top of board game recommendation lists everywhere, the Pandemic franchise has turned its attention to spin-offs. But these aren't cheap or cynical money-grabs. As evidenced by last year's Pandemic World of Warcraft, they're intelligent updates to the formula which offer something genuinely unique - and that gives us a lot of hope for this Star Wars adaptation.

Seeing as it's based on the animated series that introduced us all to Ahsoka Tano, players will be fending off hordes of Separatist battle droids rather than diseases this time around. Yet even so, we suspect similar mechanics are in play. Leave these droids unattended for too long and they'll spread from space to space in a cataclysmic domino effect, forcing you to strategize on the fly. As such, good communication is going to be essential if you want to avoid getting overwhelmed.

You'll also have to contend with one of four Dark Side villains roaming the board along with blockades that impede your movement. With the addition of unique Jedi abilities, numerous objectives to complete, and ally cards that'll give you a boost, it should add up to a distinct Pandemic experience we've not seen before.

(Image credit: Cubicle 7)

5. Uncharted Journeys Making one of the worst parts of D&D the best Specifications Developer: Cubicle 7 Release date: October 2022

Despite not being a full 'game' in its own right, we're really taken by Uncharted Journeys. Providing Dungeon Masters with a massive tome full of mechanics and inspiration for travel in fifth-edition D&D, it's an exciting way to add flavor to your party's adventure.

It isn't just a list of potential encounters in the wilderness, either. While there are more than 1,000 encounters in multiple locations to work your way through, the book also gives each character a specific role (such as the Sentry, Leader, or Quartermaster). This lets players interact with the journey in a meaningful way, so it's not simply a case of going from point A to B.

Seeing as Uncharted Journeys will spotlight other travelers as well, what used to be one of the more uneventful parts of D&D becomes much more memorable. Trips between dungeons and settlements have been a weak-point in the game for a while, so this has shot straight to the top of our wishlist.

(Image credit: Twin Drums)

6. The Wagadu Chronicles A new and refreshing RPG world Specifications Developer: Twin Drums Release date: December 2022

We've been watching this ambitious project for quite some time now, and it keeps going from strength to strength every time we visit its Kickstarter page. Split between a rich, role-play focused MMO and a tabletop book using D&D's rules, it promises cross-pollination between the two where developments in one will influence the other.

As an all-new fantasy world inspired by the mythology of the African continent, it offers an entirely different flavor to the TRPG tropes based on medieval Europe we're used to seeing. It feels legitimately fresh as a result and provides that heady wonder of discovering something new.

A good example would be the lineages and foes seen within its lore. These are heavily tied into the folklore of Africa so provide a refreshing perspective. For instance, the Swala are horned and spirit-infused protectors of the savanna, while the ghosts of ancestors are a tremendously important - and active - part of daily life. We can't wait to see more.

(Image credit: Free League)

7. Blade Runner - The Roleplaying Game Like tears in the rain Specifications Developer: Free League Release date: November 2022

The rain-soaked, neon-noir world of Replicants and crime is coming to tabletop with this RPG from Free League, and it's been creating plenty of buzz online - its Kickstarter campaign was funded within three minutes, for example.

A game based on this iconic setting is exciting enough. But its promise to lean hard into the tricky moral quagmire of the films is equally compelling. Players will apparently be forced to challenge their friends and empathize with foes under a haze of corporate intrigue, so it has the makings of a game that'll stay with you.

Finally, it utilizes a modified version of the mechanics seen in the superb Alien: The Roleplaying Game. Because that works so well, we're intrigued to see how it fares here. Billed as a detective experience at its heart, it promises to "push the boundaries of investigative gameplay in tabletop RPGs, giving players tools to solve an array of cases".

(Image credit: Modiphius / Bethesda)

8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Adventure Game Before the Dragonborn... Specifications Developer: Modiphius Release date: Fall 2022

Although it's a game that just won't die on consoles, we aren't complaining at Skyrim making its way to tabletop. That's because this effort from Modiphius (the team behind The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms wargame) lets you go on an all-new adventure across the northern reaches of Tamriel.

Set years before the main storyline, it casts players as Imperial Blades - one-time protectors of the Emperor - that have been ostracized by society… yet they still strive to thwart a villainous plot. Playable solo or with up to three friends, this version of Skyrim challenges the best cooperative board games with evolving quests, dungeons to explore, tons of loot to find, adventurers to upgrade, and two campaigns to enjoy. These feature multiple chapters each that take 90+ minutes a pop to finish, so this is an RPG that'll keep you busy for a while.

Despite the market being stuffed with roleplaying games right now (you can't roll a die these days without hitting one), Skyrim feels different thanks to its original plot and mechanics that seem to build on everything Modiphius learned from Call to Arms. This should be one to watch.

