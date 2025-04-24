Save over $18 on Ravensburger's family friendly fungus game, Mycelia

Right now, you can get your mushroom on in this stellar little tile placement board game for a nice discount. Mycelia is currently at its lowest price ever, in fact. And considering where many of the best board games are going to be left once US stocks run out, now might be a good time to grab it as we continue to face rising China-US import tariffs.

With Mycelia currently $21.98 at Amazon, down from its usual $39.99 price tag, US fun guys will save $18.01 on a tactical wonderland of mushrooms. The cheapest we've seen this game going for in the US was just over $26 back in January, but we've never seen it drop this low.

UK polypore adorers will have to put up with only a penny less than your standard pricing, but it's still one of the more affordable board games out there for £27.89 at Zatu.

Mycelia | $39.99 $21.98 at Amazon

Save $18.01 - Currently at its lowest price ever, this game is currently 45% off its list price. It's a game of deckbuilding to recruit forest dwellers who can help you clear your field of dewdrops before your opponents. It's fully adorable, and at a record low price currently.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a fun guy

✅ You want to be in the thick of the mushroom action



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not about take-that action



Price check:

💲 GameStop | $21.98 UK price:

⭐ Zatu | £27.89

Should you buy Mycelia?

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

While the two might look similar, Mycelia from Ravensburger is very different from its counterpart of the same name from Split Stone Games. This one is far less strategy heavy, with a focus on adorably illustrated deck-building that's super easy to pick up and play. Then again, there are differing levels of difficulty to choose from, so you won't be left in the mud should you prefer more of a challenge.

The aim of Mycelia is to send all your dewdrops from your field to the shrine of life. Using the cards in your hand, you play to shift your dewdrops across your personal board, and gain leaf tokens (the game's currency). There's not only a lovely aesthetic to all the pieces, and illustrations, the game also comes with a 3D buildable shrine of life with its own snazzy mechanics. Once it's full of dewdrops, it deposits dewdrops back onto each players' boards having become a kind of dice tower.

It's showy for sure, and harkens back to the days in which board games were wildly three dimensional without using heaps of plastic to make a point. Which is exactly what I want from my nature board games, honestly.

For more why not check out our list of the best classic board games, or some more board game deals while you're in the mood to purchase some.