The Oscars 2022 have been gatecrashed by a Restore the SnyderVerse banner

A Restore the SnyderVerse banner is flying over Hollywood for the Oscars 2022.

The campaign calls for a continuation of the SnyderVerse, AKA the sequels to Zack Snyder's Justice League, along with other projects like Ben Affleck's scrapped Batman movie.

Per a Twitter thread from @SamuEl_KentMan, the banner has already soared over the Warner Bros. lot, the Hollywood sign, and made it to the Dolby Theatre, the venue for this year's Academy Awards. According to the thread, over half of the money from the fundraiser to launch the plane is going to Project Hope in aid of Ukraine, and to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Footage of the sky banner from El Capitan Theatre! Courtesy of @LandonTaylorMc1 who is on site 🙏We ride for @ZackSnyder! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #ZackSnyder𓃵 #Oscars https://t.co/hrN1GYVG2y pic.twitter.com/6tQixS6Z61March 27, 2022 See more

The Snyder Cut is actually up for an award tonight – it's nominated for Oscars Cheer Moment for the Flash's big moment, which saw him turn back time in the fight to save the world. Snyder's Netflix movie Army of the Dead is also up for the Fan Favorite award. Both were voted for by fans online, rather than Academy voters.

So far, there's been no official word on a continuation of the SnyderVerse, and Warner Bros. boss Ann Sarnoff has previously poured water over hopes for more. Who knows if the banner will change any minds…

The DCEU, meanwhile, continues with DC League of Superpets this July 29, which boasts Keanu Reeves, Dwayne Johnson, and John Krasinski among its star-studded voice cast. After that, Black Adam is set to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe on October 29.

As for the Oscars, check out our guide on how to watch the Oscars 2022, and see our Oscars 2022 winners list, which is updating throughout the ceremony.