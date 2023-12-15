Orphan 2 director says "anything is possible" as he announces development of another sequel

Another Orphan sequel is officially in development, director William Brent Bell has revealed.

While chatting to The Hollywood Reporter about his new folklore horror Lord of Misrule, which stars Tuppence Middleton as a vicar whose quest to find her missing daughter uncovers dark secrets about her quaint English village, the filmmaker suggested that "anything is possible" when it comes to a third Orphan outing.

"The franchise's rulebook has been opened up," Bell explained. "And knowing where we are in the process already, I'm extremely excited about the twists and turns that we have in store."

Set years before the events of the 2009 original, Orphan: First Kill centers on Leena Klammer (Isabelle Fuhrman), who went by Esther in the first flick – a woman suffering from a hormone disorder that stunts her growth – as she travels to the US, having orchestrated an elaborate escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility. There, she impersonates the missing daughter of Tricia (Julia Stiles) and Allen Albright (Rossif Sutherland), Esther, and quickly moves into their home, but Tricia soon becomes convinced that Esther isn't who she claims to be.

In true scary movie fashion, Allen, the husband, doesn't believe his wife's concerns, while Leena/Esther splits her time between painting eerie pictures and trying her best to separate the couple. Just like its predecessor, it features a few plot shocks along the way, too...

Fuhrman was just 12 years old when she made the first film, and 25 during the filming of the second. Esther isn't actually as young as she presents herself to be, so it's kind of wild to think about how Fuhrman was once a pre-teen, playing a 33-year-old disguised as a nine-year-old, and then went on to play an even younger version of that same character in her mid-20s. Might Bell take another risk and cast her again in the third movie? We'll have to wait and see.

