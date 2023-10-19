Netflix has quietly dropped a gorgeous trailer for a new anime that will scratch your Demon Slayer itch

The first trailer for Onmyoji, a new anime based on the novel series by Baku Yumemakura, has arrived and it's sure to fill the Tanjiro-shaped hole in the hearts of those waiting for Demon Slayer season 4.

This is the first-ever anime adaptation of Baku Yumemakura's novels, which follow an onmyoji (a yin-yang diviner) named Abe Seimei and his partner Minamoto Hiromasa as they solve cases involving humans and demons. Set in ancient Kyoto, Hiromasa seeks out the help of Seimei in order to unravel the mysteries surrounding the demons who disturb the city. Seimei is generally unconcerned with the human world and is reluctant to help at first, but the two ultimately partner up in order to restore peace to the capital.

Per the official logline, "Yearning, obsession, burning desire… When people’s uncontrollable emotions begin to overflow, that is when they become demons. The ordeal of these mismatched friends destined to share the same fate begins now."

Directed by Soubi Yamamoto (This Boy is a Professional Wizard), the cast includes Daisuke Namikawa as Abe Seimei, Shintaro Asanuma as Minamoto Hiromasa, Yui Ishikawa as Tsuyuko, Kenji Hamada as Imperial Prince Atsumi, Rina Sato as Ashiya Doman, and Daisuke Kishio as Kamo Yasunori. Natsu Hashimoto (Watashi no Oyome-kun) and Yuiko Kato (Hibana) serve as head writers. The series is produced by Marvy Jack, the studio behind Seven Deadly Sins.

The first Onmyoji short story collection hit shelves in 1988, spawning 14 more collections, three novels, and three picture books. A manga adaptation was released in 1993. A live-action Japanese television drama hit NHK G in 2001, Oscar-winning director Yojiro Takita put out two Onmyoji films in 2001 and 2003 respectively, followed by two TV movies in 2015 and 2020, and a Chinese live-action hit theaters in 2020.

Onmyoji hits Netflix on November 28. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix TV shows to stream right now. Then dive into more anime with our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Attack on Titan The Final Chapters, and our list of best anime.