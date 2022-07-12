One of the best headsets for Xbox Series X is now just $89.99 in this Prime Day deal

One of the best Prime Day gaming deals so far has been found, as the ever-excellent Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X returns to its lowest price point. With a 40% discount off of the RRP, the Razer Kaira Pro headset is now just $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $149.99).

We consider the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset to be one of the best Xbox Series X headsets on the market, thanks to its powerful 50mm audio drivers and comfortable fit. That's why this awesome $60 discount is well worth grabbing, particularly for those of you hunting for Prime Day Xbox deals over the next 48 hours.

This isn't the first time that the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X has been at this price. It was discounted similarly back in March, but it quickly returned to the standard $150 listing price soon after. That's why you'll want to act fast and grab this Xbox Prime Day deal while you still can.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $60 - This is a great 40% discount on the Pro edition of the Razer Kaira headset – which has returned it to its lowest ever price point. It's worth noting that this headset comes down to $99 fairly often, however it has only hit $89.99 once before. Grab it while stocks last.



