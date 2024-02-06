One of my favorite new Lego sets just hit its lowest ever price

If you're looking for a fun desk buddy or a suitably nerdy Valentine's Day present, one of the coolest new Lego sets is happy to oblige.

The Super Mario Lego Piranha Plant has been discounted to £46.49 at John Lewis instead of almost £58. While this might not seem like much of a reduction at first, that's actually the kit's lowest ever price. Seeing as this is amongst my favorite Lego sets of the past year, I'd argue that any discount is more than worth a look. In fact, I literally used this offer to buy it as a Valentine's Day gift for my wife. (Shh, don't tell her.)

I've listed the offer - and more details about the set itself - below.

Lego Piranha Plant | £57.99 £46.39 at John Lewis

Save £11 - We've not seen this kit available for less before. As in, ever. So far as I can tell, that's a record low for the Lego Piranha Plant.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a Mario fan

✅ You want a good gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have room to display it



Price check:

💲 Lego | £57.99

💲 Smyths | £57.99



I've been a big fan of the Lego Piranha Plant since it was revealed last year, and because a number of colleagues have picked it up themselves (one of the kits is actually on the desk beside me as I write this in the GamesRadar+ office), I can say from personal experience that it holds up to scrutiny. If you're a Mario fan, it's going to go down as one of the best Lego sets; it captures the classic villain perfectly despite being made from bricks, and the fact you can pose it is an added bonus. For me, it's matched only by Lego The Mighty Bowser.

Anyway. From what I've seen, this build hasn't ever been cheaper. Plus, every other retailer is selling it for full price (£57.99). With that in mind, it's a standout in this week's Lego deals.

For an idea of what's just hit shelves, don't miss our guide to all the new Lego sets. If you prefer a galaxy far, far away, on the other hand, check out the best Lego Star Wars sets.