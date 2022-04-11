Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement.

The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.

"Cancelled but they forgot to announce it was cancelled," Delpy wrote in an Instagram (opens in new tab)reply to a fan asking for an update on season 2. No reason has been given for the decision just yet.

(Image credit: Julie Delpy Instagram)

This is far from the first time that a Netflix series has been abruptly ended. Recently, Archive 81 was canceled despite hitting number one on the US top 10, and the Katee Sackhoff-starring Another Life was scrapped after two seasons.

Locke & Key will also be ending after three seasons – though the third season was imagined as the show's last, so the series will get a proper send-off.

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," said a statement from showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

