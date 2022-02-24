Netflix cancels Another Life after 2 seasons – and Katee Sackhoff responds

Netflix has cancelled Another Life after just 2 seasons, with star Katee Sackhoff revealing the news.

The sci-fi show sees a strange alien structure arrive on planet Earth. A crew then sets out in the spaceship Salvare to investigate where the object came from – and to make contact with the extra-terrestrials who sent it. Sackhoff plays Niko Breckinridge, the Salvare's commanding officer.

"I'd like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on [Netflix]," Sackhoff wrote on Twitter. "To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it's just not in the cards See you on the next adventure Love Niko"

No reason for the cancellation has yet been revealed, but the series' Rotten Tomatoes critics' score is just six percent.

Along with Sackhoff, the Netflix show's cast includes Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Selma Blair, and Tyler Hoechlin.

Another Life isn't Sackhoff's only sci-fi franchise, though. She also plays Bo-Katan Kryze in the Star Wars saga, making the jump from animation to live-action in The Mandalorian season 2. It's unknown at the moment if she'll return for the upcoming The Mandalorian season 3 – or even other Star Wars shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi or Ahsoka – but it's unlikely we've seen the last of her just yet.

Sackhoff also played Kara "Starbuck" Thrace in in Battlestar Galactica, and appeared in DC Comics show The Flash.

