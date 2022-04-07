Netflix's Locke & Key ending with season 3

Locke & Key season 3 will be the Netflix show's last, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports. The third season was conceived as the show's final installment, so the series will get a proper conclusion.

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, the coming of age supernatural drama follows the Locke siblings, played by Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Jackson Robert Scott, after their father is murdered. The family moves to their late father's ancestral home, where they discover magical keys that may be connected to his death. However, they also awaken a mysterious demon who will stop at nothing to steal them.

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

The series first aired on Netflix in 2020 and season 2 followed in 2021. While the first two seasons consisted of 10 episodes, season 3 will be slightly shorter with eight episodes.