Ocean's 11 prequel producer says the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film will do right by the franchise

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling may still be riding high from their tremendous success with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, but that hasn’t stopped them from lining up their next project. The duo are set to reunite soon for an Ocean’s 11 prequel helmed by Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

Currently, not much is known other than that Austin Powers director Jay Roach will be behind the camera and that it will be set in 1960s Europe. Speaking on the red carpet of Saltburn at the BFI London Film Festival, GamesRadar+ gleaned a few more details on the project from producer Josey McNamara "I can’t really say much," he admits, "but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready."

When GamesRadar+ asked him about reuniting Gosling and Robbie after their hit Barbie, McNamara says he hopes this is the start of many more collaborations between the pair. "They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing." More Barbie and Ken? Sign us up.

McNamara is a producer on Emerald Fennell’s latest movie Saltburn, her follow-up to the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman. It tells the story of Oxford University student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) as he struggles to find his place in the new world of privilege. Along the way, he finds himself drawn to the charming Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) who invites him to spend summer at his family’s sprawling estate. Here, he finds hedonistic parties and eccentric characters in a summer he’ll never forget.

The new film has been making quite a splash since it premiered and features some big conversation starters, which is something McNamara is particularly proud of.

"It’s a wild ride, I think you should go in with no inhibitions," he tells us. "The thing that excites me about making movies is people talking about them for months afterward, or people having a conversation at work or a debate about it. I think that one of [director] Emerald Fennell’s main gifts is creating content that does that."

Most of the shoot was filmed in a real manor house, which the producer says really helped them create this world of privilege and claustrophobia. "We really wanted somewhere that hadn’t been seen before," he adds. "To find this location that is someone’s actual house and to let us come in and shoot there for that extended period of time, for one meant we could show something that’s never been seen before and it added to this idea that we were creating our own family by having everyone together in this one place for nine weeks."

Alongside Keoghan and Elordi, Saltburn also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, Carey Mulligan, Lolly Adefope, and Ewan Mitchell.

The film opens in cinemas in the UK and US on November 17. For more upcoming movies, check out our 2023 movie release dates calendar.