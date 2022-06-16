Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 makes some Star Wars Legends characters canon

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 was packed with action, which means one of its most intriguing revelations might have slipped right under your radar.

In the episode, Obi-Wan comes across a wall on Jabiim covered in writing. It's all in the Aurebesh language, which makes it impossible to spot the Easter eggs at a glance, but some of those words translate to the names of Jedi from Star Wars Legends (AKA, the old extended universe, rendered non-canon in 2014).

See the writing for yourself below – we've increased the brightness to make the symbols easier to pick out.

Per Den of Geek, Corwin Shelvay's name can be seen on the wall. He was a Jedi who almost fell to the dark side post-Order 66 when his master died rescuing him from the Empire. He ended up joining the Rebel Alliance, and was eventually part of the new Jedi Order founded by Luke Skywalker. Shelvay's first appearance is the Galaxy Guide 9 supplement to Star Wars: The Roleplaying Game, so consider him a deep cut.

There's also Drake Lo'gaan, who was a Padawan during the Clone Wars who later fought Darth Vader. Lo'gaan debuted in the webcomic series Reversal of Fortune.

Then, the name Tiberus can be spotted, which could be a reference to Tiberus Anderlock, a Jedi pilot whose sole appearance is the Star Wars Galaxies: Jump to Lightspeed video game.

SlashFilm (opens in new tab) also spotted the name Roganda Ismaren, a character who debuted in the novel Children of the Jedi, and was a youngling from Alderaan who survived Order 66. She has a lengthy (and disturbing) history with the Empire.

Plus, DrunkWooky.com (opens in new tab) noticed the name Ekria, who was Aayla Secura's Padawan – Aayla herself was taught by Quinlan Vos, and he was name-dropped in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3. The site also note the Jedi Youngling Crest is inscribed on the wall, which is surely a tragic tribute to the fallen children killed in Order 66.

There's no clue just yet if any of these Legends characters will be properly re-integrated into canon, or if these are just nods to Star Wars' massive history. Either way, they're still interesting references to the wider universe.

