Nurse Jackie and Weeds, two hit Showtime dramas, are making a comeback on the network.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), former Showtime CEO Robert Greenblatt is looking to bring back Nurse Jackie and Weeds for sequel series starring the original leads Edie Falco and Mary-Louise Parker, respectively. Both actors are also set to executive produce.

Reportedly, Christian Torpe would write and executive produce the Weeds revival, which would see Nancy (Parker) in Copenhagen, Denmark. The concept for Nurse Jackie's revival season is still being "finalized," but original writer-producers Abe Sylvia and Liz Flahive are set to helm.

Weeds, created by Jenji Kohan, starred Parker as a widowed mother of two boys who begins selling marijuana to support her family after her husband’s death. Justin Kirk, Kevin Nealon, Elizabeth Perkins. Andy Milder, Allie Grant, Tonye Patano, Romany Malco, Hunter Parrish, and Alexander Gould also starred. The Emmy-winning show ran from 2005-2012.

Nurse Jackie, created and executive produced by Liz Brixius, Linda Wallem, and Evan Dunksy, starred Edie Falco as a drug-addicted ER nurse and mother. The show was nominated for 24 Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of its six-year run, winning five.

Hollywood is currently having revival fever, with Paramount Plus's iCarly about to enter its third season, a sequel to Frasier in the works with the original cast, Netflix renewing That '90s Show for a second season, and a reboot of Night Court just announced.

Nurse Jackie and Weeds do not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.