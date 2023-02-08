Now TV streaming deal offers new cheap way to watch The Last of Us

Everyone is talking about The Last of Us. The new HBO post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey based on the critically acclaimed video is making waves around the world. The only detriment that can be thrown it's way is the hassle behind being able to watch the TV series in the UK.

As HBO Max is not yet available in the country, Sky acquired the distribution rights to The Last of Us, however, unless you're happy to pay £29 a month (opens in new tab) minimum, there is no way to watch the show. Thankfully, there is now a better, cheaper solution with the new Now TV Cinema and Entertainment membership for £12 a month (opens in new tab) for six months - dropping the price of both memberships by 39%.

What we like about this is that over the six-month period, you will save £47.88 from the standard £9.99 price for each membership (equating to £119.88). It's a good deal! One that gains you access to watch The Last of Us TV series online for less but also the ability to stream over 250 box sets and more than 1000 movies.

Aside from The Last of Us, you also have shows like House of the Dragon, Succession, Barry, The Sopranos, Peacemaker, Barry, I Hate Suzie, Boardwalk Empire, The White Lotus, Billions and many more planned for 2023.

