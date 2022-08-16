Nintendo Switch deals hit Mario and Zelda titles at Amazon with record low prices

Nintendo Switch deals are hitting some of the best Mario, Zelda, and Donkey Kong games at Amazon right now, with $20 off a wide selection of titles from the last few years. We’re seeing big names get the discount treatment, from newer 2021 releases to golden oldies that rarely shave their prices. Discounts are also spread across physical and digital editions, with many titles dropping to record low prices in this summer sale.

Our headliners are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ( now $39.99, was $59.99 (opens in new tab)) and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ( now $39.99, was $59.99 (opens in new tab)). The former has dropped back down to its lowest ever cost this week, while the latter is just $5 shy of its Black Friday price. Both of these titles rarely participated in Nintendo Switch deals before 2022, but have since started having their MSRPs slashed with a little more fervour and regularity.

If you’re after something a little more recent, we’d recommend scouting out WarioWare: Get It Together! ( now $39.99, was $49.99 (opens in new tab)), and Mario Golf: Super Rush ( now $39.99, was $59.99 (opens in new tab)). Both of these 2021 releases have just hit brand new record low prices at Amazon - they’ve literally never been cheaper. Whether you’re looking to stock your library with Mario’s many sporting adventures, or after some classics at holiday sales-level prices, there’s something for everyone here.

You’ll find all these Nintendo Switch deals just below, with plenty more cheap Nintendo Switch games further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - We’ve never seen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe cheaper at Amazon - in fact we’ve only ever seen this $39.99 sales price three times before today. It goes without saying that this is an absolute steal on a title that still sells for its full MSRP day to day - even five years after launching.



(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been $5 cheaper in the past, but that was only once - and during Black Friday. While originally stubborn to any kind of discount, the Switch GOAT has started to shift its price downwards in recent months. Still, this is the lowest price we generally ever see on the open world adventure.



(opens in new tab) WarioWare: Get It Together! | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - WarioWare: Get It Together is a cheaper title by default, which means you’re only saving $10 to get to that $39.99 sales price here. Still, this is the first time we’ve seen such a saving on Amazon’s shelves, since the title launched back in 2021. What’s more, this price is available on both the physical and digital versions.



(opens in new tab) Mario Golf: Super Rush | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Mario Golf: Super Rush has also hit a new record low price in today’s Nintendo Switch deals, with that $20 saving taking us down to $39.99. We’ve only ever seen previous discounts hitting $45 in the year Super Rush has been on the shelves - and we’ve only spotted such a saving once before.



(opens in new tab) Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is back down to its lowest ever price in Amazon’s latest Nintendo Switch deals, hitting $39.99. The platformer is a little kinder to savings than other titles, but still rarely takes price cuts this heavy - and these discounts don’t last too long when they do appear.



(opens in new tab) Super Mario Party | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - We’d recommend checking out this $20 discount on Super Mario Party if you’re itching to get the gang involved in some multiplayer dice rolling. We do see the classic party title on sale fairly regularly, often hitting this $39.99 position - but it’s only ever been $1 cheaper in the past.



(opens in new tab) Paper Mario: The Origami King | $59.99 $37.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $22.50 - While the saving on Paper Mario: The Origami King is larger, this particular offer isn’t quite a strong as others on the shelves right now. We’ve seen the latest paper instalment hit prices as low as $26.99 in the past year, though it’s worth noting those offers were reserved for the holiday sales. This is, however, the best offer we’ve seen in 2022 so far, and still well worth a look.



If the games on offer above don't satisfy, you'll find plenty more offers around the web. We're rounding up all the latest Nintendo Switch deals on a range of titles just below, with the best prices checked every half an hour.

If you're after some new kit to go with your collection, we're pointing you towards the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market right now.