Nintendo Direct confirmed for tomorrow with "40 minutes of information" focused on 2023 Switch games

A Nintendo Direct has been confirmed for Wednesday, June 21, largely focused on information about upcoming Switch games for 2023.

Nintendo announced the news on Twitter, telling fans to "tune in on June 21 at 7:00 am PT for a Nintendo Direct livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4."

Across time zones, 7am PDT translates to 10am EDT and 3pm BST. You'll be able to catch the stream on Nintendo's YouTube channel, or you can bookmark this page and watch the video embedded below.

Pikmin 4 is the by far the largest first-party Nintendo game scheduled for launch in 2023, and outside of a few trailers, we've seen very little of what to expect from it. Everybody 1-2-Switch! is also set to launch soon, and it's likely we'll see more if it here.

Beyond that, we're in the realm of hopes and dreams. Remasters of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess have been rumored for years, and could finally appear here. Fans might also have their fingers crossed for some morsel of information on Metroid Prime 4 - or heck, that long-awaited Detective Pikachu sequel - but given how unlikely those games are to release in 2023, you might not want to hold your breath.

As ever, Nintendo fans have spent the entirety of the last few weeks desperately looking for a clues about a new Direct broadcast. Historically, we tend to get a major Nintendo Direct every June, though those broadcasts are typically tied to E3. It seems that even if the company dodged the unofficial E3 2023 schedule this year, it still has something to show us.

If you're looking for something to play right now, these are the best Nintendo Switch games you can get into.