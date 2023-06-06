New Pikmin 4 trailer reminds you who Olimar is, just in case you forgot

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Pikmin 4 to remind fans who Captain Olimar is.

On June 6, Nintendo released a brand new trailer for Pikmin 4 titled 'Rise to the Occasion.' The short trailer doesn't really feature any gameplay, and more just gives future players an idea of what the general theme of the upcoming game is going to be, as well as remind them that Pikmin 4 is set to release on July 21, 2023.

As the trailer explains, Captain Olimar has once again found themselves on a mysterious planet where they're waiting to be rescued by The Rescue Corps - who have also found themselves stranded on the mysterious planet. Players will take on the role of one of the members of The Rescue Corp which is also made up of that adorable dog alien thing we saw in one of the earlier Pikmin 4 trailers.

What's most interesting about this latest trailer though is that it gave us our first look at the Pikmin 4 character customization. Just like fellow Nintendo game Animal Crossing: New Horizons , it looks like Pikmin 4 players will be able to customize their character - everything from their height, hairstyle, outfit, facial features, and more - and snap an ID badge for them too.

On the topic of Pikmin, we've got to tell you about the unsung hero who rescued a very tired Pikmin stranded in the Pacific Ocean . Okay, so it wasn't quite as dramatic as we're making it out to be but essentially, a Pikmin Bloom player tried to pick up one of the Pikmin they sent out on an errand whilst flying over the Pacific Ocean. Thankfully, the operation was a success and the little guy didn't have to walk all the way back to the US.