Everyone is dreaming about Nicolas Cage in first trailer for A24’s Dream Scenario

The first trailer for A24's Dream Scenario has arrived – and it stars Nicolas Cage as a nobody who quickly becomes a somebody in a very strange way.

Cage stars as Paul Matthews, a biology professor who suddenly starts appearing in everyone's dreams – and nightmares. The trailer, which can be viewed above, sees Paul grapple with his newfound fame while juggling his job and home life. He either stands in the background of someone's dream, or operates in an almost demon-like way – with one scene depicting him maniacally running towards one of his students in what appears to be a nightmare. "Dreams" by The Cranberries plays throughout the entire clip.

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself), the cast includes Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Kate Berlant, Noah Centineo, Nicholas Braun, and Amber Midthunder. The film was executive-produced by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen.

The comedy had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, with early reviews praising Cage's performance. Deadline wrote, "Nicolas Cage, after more than 100 credits, finally has his dream role. He knocks it out of the park." Dream Scenario currently sits at an 82% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cage recently wrapped up filming on Longlegs, a horror film that also stars Blair Underwood and Maika Monroe, and action-horror thriller Arcadian, directed by Michael Nilon.

Dream Scenario is set to hit theaters on November 10.