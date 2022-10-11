Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales live: all the best deals on PS5 gear from games to headsets to SSDs

If you're looking for a deal on anything PS5-shaped, then the Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales and deals that are now live are going to be where it's at.

This new autumn sales event from the mega-retailer is a nice warm-up before the madness of Black Friday and we're here to guide you through all deals we're already seeing - deals that could be of the same depth and quality as the famous November sales event. The Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales and deals are also covering everything you could want for your setup: game prices are being slashed, perfect-for-PS5 TVs are discounted, PS5 SSDs are proving to be very hot stuff indeed, and other peripherals like gaming headsets and external hard drives are into impulse purchase territory. The simple and great news is that we're sifting through all of them to provide you with the best deals and bringing them right to you here.

We're also constantly checking out the offerings at competing retailers who are trying to get their own piece of the Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales pie - as usual, when one retailer goes, the others often do too. And that can be a simple price match, or it can be a downright price beating. Either way, we'll present you with all your options right here on this page to get you to the best PS5 sales this side of next month's Black Friday PS5 deals. Oh, and remember, you'll need a Prime membership - or Free Trial - to get access to the very best deals so it may well be worth jumping on a month or free trial membership to do so.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales in the US