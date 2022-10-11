Live
Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales live: all the best deals on PS5 gear from games to headsets to SSDs
The Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals are in full swing this autumn, and here are the best picks
If you're looking for a deal on anything PS5-shaped, then the Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales and deals that are now live are going to be where it's at.
This new autumn sales event from the mega-retailer is a nice warm-up before the madness of Black Friday and we're here to guide you through all deals we're already seeing - deals that could be of the same depth and quality as the famous November sales event. The Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales and deals are also covering everything you could want for your setup: game prices are being slashed, perfect-for-PS5 TVs are discounted, PS5 SSDs are proving to be very hot stuff indeed, and other peripherals like gaming headsets and external hard drives are into impulse purchase territory. The simple and great news is that we're sifting through all of them to provide you with the best deals and bringing them right to you here.
We're also constantly checking out the offerings at competing retailers who are trying to get their own piece of the Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales pie - as usual, when one retailer goes, the others often do too. And that can be a simple price match, or it can be a downright price beating. Either way, we'll present you with all your options right here on this page to get you to the best PS5 sales this side of next month's Black Friday PS5 deals. Oh, and remember, you'll need a Prime membership - or Free Trial - to get access to the very best deals so it may well be worth jumping on a month or free trial membership to do so.
Today's best Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales in the US
- Sign up to Amazon Prime: Sign up or go for a free trial
- PS5: Register for email invitations
- PS5 Digital Edition: Check stock
- Controllers: DualSense pads of all colors in stock
- Headsets: Some top Turtle Beach sets are at record lows
- PS5 SSDs: The Samsung 980 PRO and WD SN850 are at record lows
- PS5 external hard drives: Lowest ever prices on WD and Samsung drives
- Games: Guardians of the Galaxy for less than$20, and more
- Best Buy: Save on Astro and Razer headsets, and get GTAV for under $20
- Walmart: Save up to $300 on perfect-for-PS5 Sony 4K TVs
- GameStop: Dying Light 2 is half price, and save on Elden Ring
Today's best Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales in the UK
- Sign up to Amazon Prime: Sign up or go for a free trial
- PS5: Register for email invitations
- PS5 Digital Edition: Check stock (but beware of inflated prices)
- Controllers: Save around £10 on most DualSense controllers!
- Headsets: The official 3D Pulse headset is at a record low
- PS5 SSDs: New record low prices on the WD SN850 and more
- PS5 external hard drives: Discounts on WD & Seagate drives, and more
- Games: Save up to 20% on big game pre-orders already
- Currys: PS5 console bundles in stock!
Guardians of the Galaxy on PS5 is now just $19.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)
This is a little gem of a game that is still, broadly speaking, a bit underrated and a sleeper hit of the past year or so. It's not been immune to price cuts by any means, and we have seen it cheap before - but never this cheap. This $19.99 price is the lowest ever and represents excellent value for money; it really is in impulse purchase territory. Become the Star Lord and enjoy a wicked cool Marvel adventure this autumn.
UK price: £17.56 at Amazon (was £59.99)
LG C1 OLED 4K TV 65-inch now just $1,496.99 at Amazon (was $2,499)
Probably the best TV you can buy for PS5 right now given its value proposition, whenever it is at a record low we have to promote it to you folks and let you know. At this price, this is a nailed-on, excellent price and will provide you with an enormous technical and visual upgrade that will enhance the way your games look to no end. While it is indeed from last year's range, and its MSRP has slid down (making the discount itself smaller), this is still a supreme PS5 TV and this is a hell of deal at a sales price of just $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99).
UK best deal: LG C1 55-inch 4K TV: now just £1,049 (was £1,699.99) at Amazon
Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset, now $69.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon
If you're after a PS5 audio upgrade, don't mind a wire, and want to get the maximum bang for buck value this autumn, then Razer's BlackShark V2 is an easy recommendation at just $69.99 (was $99.99). It sits atop our best gaming headset guide as the quality and balance of all its characteristics is exquisite, it has the ability to be used across all platforms, and the audio quality is just great. But if you really do fancy cutting the cords then the BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset is down to a lowest ever as well at $119.99 (was 179.99). Perfect for PS5 and then switching to PC too.
UK price: £69.99 at Amazon (was £99.99)
Samsung 980 PRO with heatsink PS5 SSD now just $209.99 at Amazon - was $400!
Let's start off with a properly big one: PS5 SSDs are hot stuff right now as we see the PS5 game library go, and this is one of the most desired of them all. The Samsung 980 PRO is one of the fastest SSDs for PS5 you can get and this Amazon Prime PS5 sales have brought it back down to its record-low price of just $209.99 (was $399.99). If you're after some super-fast extra storage - complete with heatsink - this autumn then this is a no-brainer and will have you covered for a good long while.
