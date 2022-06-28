Nintendo Direct Mini live coverage – All the news as it happens

Refresh

Nintendo Direct Mini rumors: Square Enix (Image credit: Square Enix) Square Enix has been using the Nintendo Switch as a home for retro-style RPG adventures, and we just love to see it! We're expecting to see that trend continue today, with showings from two of the publisher's in-development games. First up, there's Live A Live. This 1994 RPG for the SNES has very little play outside of Japan, so this remake comes highly anticipated. With the release set for July 22, you should expect to see some new footage of the game. Additionally, leaks have suggested that Tactics Ogre is making a return (opens in new tab). The 1995 SNES classic could be coming to current-gen platforms. Given that it's been 12 years since the release of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together – a remake released for PSP – the return of this awesome RPG series feels long overdue. We have everything crossed that Nintendo and Square Enix bring us the old-school RPG goods at this Nintendo Direct Mini.

30 minutes to go (Image credit: Ubisoft) Announced during the Ubisoft E3 2021 showcase, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a sequel to one of the Switch's most beloved strategy games. Some affectionately refer to it as 'XCOM for Kids', although we prefer to think of it as one of the best side-hustles Mario has ever taken on. GamesRadar+ reported early today that Ubisoft leaked the Mario + Rabbids 2 October release date via the Ubisoft Store. So we're expecting to see that confirmed today during the Nintendo Direct Mini, along with a new gameplay trailer that gives us a better sense of how developer Ubisoft Paris is improving on an already winning formula.

Nintendo Direct Mini rumor: NieR: Automata (Image credit: PlatinumGames) Will NieR: Automata makes its way to Nintendo Switch? That's the word on the street (and by street, I do of course mean Twitter Dot Com). GamesRadar+ reported on the rumors suggesting that Nier: Automata could appear during today's Nintendo Direct Mini (opens in new tab). This comes from games journalist Nacho Requena, who writes for the Spanish outlet Manual. Requena accurately predicted some of the details of this Nintendo Direct, so we're hoping he's right on this one. Nier: Automata first launched in 2017 from PlatinumGames. It's one of the best action games you can play right now, and is a truly imaginative experience from the studio behind the Bayonetta series.

45 Minutes To Go Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 Predictions (Image credit: PlatinumGames) The Switch has a handful of high profile games in development from third-party partners, many of which we're expecting to see during the Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 showcase. Among the biggest are updates on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (opens in new tab) and Bayonetta 3 (opens in new tab). It's been quite a while since we last received any news on either of these 2022 releases, and we're keen to not only see more of the games in action but to get release dates too. We're also hoping to see more out of Square Enix's long-awaited Live-A-Live, a remake of the 1993 SNES cult classic RPG that got little play outside of Japan, ahead of its release date this July. Additionally, there's always a chance that titles like No Man's Sky and Marvel's Midnight Suns will appear to show off how well these upcoming releases work on the handheld hybrid. That's just the tip of the iceberg, of course. We are predicting that Nintendo's partners have a few surprises up their sleeves to make the Nintendo Switch lineup for 2022 truly unbeatable.