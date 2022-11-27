Live
Cyber Monday laptop deals live: the biggest and best offers available now
Bringing you the best (early) Cyber Monday deals for big name laptop brands
The early Cyber Monday laptop deals are well and truly here. With Black Friday in the rear-view mirror, it's time for another surge of discounts, sales, and savings for those who had been holding out on plonking down cash for a new laptop. Whether you're looking for a no-frills notebook or a gaming-friendly model on the more premium side of things, we're here to guide you through the latest wave of Cyber Monday laptop deals.
The big question: where do you start? Cyber Monday can feel like reheated leftovers but, as you'll see over the coming days, that's anything but the case. Some retailers even save some of their biggest savings for after the weekend, meaning you might have made the right choice in holding fire after Black Friday.
Today's early Cyber Monday laptop deals in the US
- Amazon: $200 off Macbook Air, savings on Acer models, and more (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Save $600 on gaming laptops (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Hundreds of dollars off the Inspiron range – and going fast (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: Savings across Microsoft’s Surface range, including $200 off the Pro 9 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Deals galore on big-name brands, including $500 off MSI gaming laptops (opens in new tab)
Today's early Cyber Monday laptop deals in the UK
- Amazon: Save £100s with these latest laptop deals (opens in new tab)
- Currys: HP's 14-inch laptop reduced to £250 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Dell's deals continue to wow: over £380 off, direct from the manufacturer (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: Hundreds off on HP, Lenovo and ASUS laptops
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop |
$999.99 $799.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
We were already a fan of Acer's Nitro 5 at its $999.99 mark. At under $800, it looks like a steal. The 16GB DDR4 RAM, Intel Core i5 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 means it's a pretty powerful laptop that should take pride of place in your gaming setup.
Hello! Ready for round two? Plenty of outlets already have Cyber Monday laptop deals up and running, with additional savings to be made after Black Friday's deluge of discounts. We've already highlighted a few above, but keep with us for the big savings as and when they happen. Dell, Microsoft, HP, and more are already delivering the goods, meaning that it pays to stay with us as the clock ticks ever close to Cyber Monday...
