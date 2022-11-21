Black Friday TV deals live: all the best discounts and sales available right now

Black Friday TV deals are here in their droves, waves, and other sizeable metaphors. And to help you sift through all the thousands of deals on the virtual shelves this winter, we're beginning live coverage of the best sales covering every niche, part, and angle of the TV deals.

It doesn't matter whether you're looking for something sporting the very latest technology, something excellent but not ridiculous, or if you're on the hunt for something that's perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X, or just a cheap and cheerful extra screen for the home, we'll have you covered with our selection of exquisite deals and our list of quick links to get you to the right places.

Given we're in the week of the sales day itself, we know that we're going to see great price cuts - and, truthfully, we're already in the mids of the genuine Black Friday prices already. In last year's winter sales madness, we saw prices on this equivalent Monday that weren't beaten throughout the whole sales season. As a result, what you see now is almost certainly (aside from any random lightning sales, perhaps) going to be the best offerings from this year's Black Friday gaming TV deals. There's going to be plenty to get our teeth into below and keep it right here for some more top picks throughout the week.

Today's best Black Friday TV deals in the US