Black Friday TV deals live: all the best discounts and sales available right now
All the latest and greatest Black Friday TV deals as they come in, delivered straight to your eyeballs
Black Friday TV deals are here in their droves, waves, and other sizeable metaphors. And to help you sift through all the thousands of deals on the virtual shelves this winter, we're beginning live coverage of the best sales covering every niche, part, and angle of the TV deals.
It doesn't matter whether you're looking for something sporting the very latest technology, something excellent but not ridiculous, or if you're on the hunt for something that's perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X, or just a cheap and cheerful extra screen for the home, we'll have you covered with our selection of exquisite deals and our list of quick links to get you to the right places.
Given we're in the week of the sales day itself, we know that we're going to see great price cuts - and, truthfully, we're already in the mids of the genuine Black Friday prices already. In last year's winter sales madness, we saw prices on this equivalent Monday that weren't beaten throughout the whole sales season. As a result, what you see now is almost certainly (aside from any random lightning sales, perhaps) going to be the best offerings from this year's Black Friday gaming TV deals. There's going to be plenty to get our teeth into below and keep it right here for some more top picks throughout the week.
Today's best Black Friday TV deals in the US
- Amazon: Insignia 4K TVs from just $249.99
- Samsung: Save up to $2,500 on exquisite NeoQLED TVs!
- Best Buy: Get a massive $800 off select OLED TVs
- OLED TVs: vvv
- LG C2: The 65-inch model is at a record low!
- Walmart: Pick up a 50-inch VIZIO 4K TV for just $298
- Sony A95K: Get the best TV of the year with $1,000 off
- B&H Photo: Significant savings on all TVs including $200 off the LG C2
- LG G1: Pick up the brilliant TV at Best Buy with more than $200 off!
- Samsung S95B: Save more than $600 on Samsung's first OLED TV for years
- 8K TVs: vvv
Today's best Black Friday TV deals in the UK
- Amazon: LG OLED A2 TVs at nearly half price and more
- Samsung: Save up to £700 on the new S95B QD-OLED TV and more
- Currys: LG 4K TVs from just £329 and much more
- Sony A80J: Currently down to its lowest-ever price of just £999
- John Lewis: Early deals include the Sony A80J for a record low
- LG C2: Get the best OLED TV of 2022 for just £1,052!
- Box: Savings up and down lines including a Hisense A6BG for just £249
- Samsung S95B: Save £200 on this QD-OLED beauty right now!
- 8K TVs: Futureproof yourself with more than £2,000 off Samsung models
- Sony A95K: Get the best for a lowest ever plus a free £50 voucher
Samsung S95B | 55-inch |
$1,597.99 $1,447.97 at Samsung
We'll start off with one that we might well mention more than once, and certainly while stock still holds at retailers. This is Samsung's first OLED TV in god know's how long, and it is an absolute belter. Probably one of the finest two TVs of the entire year from any manufacturer, the S95B offers (broadly speaking) the best of both OLED TVs and QLED TVs and is just breathtaking for any use, be it gaming, sports, or movies. The price has slid since its release earlier this year, but this (and the UK price below) are record lows!
The S95B employs the newest and arguably best tech available in modern TVs now, and this is one of the finest Black Friday QD-OLED deals going. Period.
Hello there. Welcome to our Black Friday TV deals live coverage where we will be picking the best of the vast amount of TV sales, discounts, and deals and presenting them to you right here. It's going to be a hell of a ride given that TVs are discounted in probably a greater number than any other area of tech in the sales, but we'll be here for you: from the latest and greatest from 2022 to underrated and slightly older excellence that can be had for an absolute bargain. Strap in, and let's get to it.
