Live

Black Friday TV deals live: all the best discounts and sales available right now

All the latest and greatest Black Friday TV deals as they come in, delivered straight to your eyeballs

By Rob Dwiar
published
Black Friday TV deals 2022 live blog
(Image: © Future)

Black Friday TV deals are here in their droves, waves, and other sizeable metaphors. And to help you sift through all the thousands of deals on the virtual shelves this winter, we're beginning live coverage of the best sales covering every niche, part, and angle of the TV deals. 

It doesn't matter whether you're looking for something sporting the very latest technology, something excellent but not ridiculous, or if you're on the hunt for something that's perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X, or just a cheap and cheerful extra screen for the home, we'll have you covered with our selection of exquisite deals and our list of quick links to get you to the right places.

Given we're in the week of the sales day itself, we know that we're going to see great price cuts - and, truthfully, we're already in the mids of the genuine Black Friday prices already. In last year's winter sales madness, we saw prices on this equivalent Monday that weren't beaten throughout the whole sales season. As a result, what you see now is almost certainly (aside from any random lightning sales, perhaps) going to be the best offerings from this year's Black Friday gaming TV deals. There's going to be plenty to get our teeth into below and keep it right here for some more top picks throughout the week.

Today's best Black Friday TV deals in the US

Today's best Black Friday TV deals in the UK

Refresh

Samsung S95B | 55-inch | $1,597.99 $1,447.97 at Samsung

Samsung S95B Black Friday TV deals

(Image credit: Future)

We'll start off with one that we might well mention more than once, and certainly while stock still holds at retailers. This is Samsung's first OLED TV in god know's how long, and it is an absolute belter. Probably one of the finest two TVs of the entire year from any manufacturer, the S95B offers (broadly speaking) the best of both OLED TVs and QLED TVs and is just breathtaking for any use, be it gaming, sports, or movies. The price has slid since its release earlier this year, but this (and the UK price below) are record lows!

The S95B employs the newest and arguably best tech available in modern TVs now, and this is one of the finest Black Friday QD-OLED deals going. Period.

UK: £1,499 £1,299 at Samsung

Hello there. Welcome to our Black Friday TV deals live coverage where we will be picking the best of the vast amount of TV sales, discounts, and deals and presenting them to you right here. It's going to be a hell of a ride given that TVs are discounted in probably a greater number than any other area of tech in the sales, but we'll be here for you: from the latest and greatest from 2022 to underrated and slightly older excellence that can be had for an absolute bargain. Strap in, and let's get to it.