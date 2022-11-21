Live

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals live: all the biggest discounts available now

All the latest Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals, live and delivered right to your screen

By Benjamin Abbott
published
Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals live with Oculus Quest 2 headsets
(Image: © Future)

Now that the sales season is finally upon us, all eyes are on the Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals. Because of this event's reputation for tech offers and following a price hike earlier in 2022, it's the perfect opportunity to get one of the VR headsets for less.

Luckily, we're already seeing some good Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals to kick things off. Although these aren't strictly 'discounts' in a traditional sense (the headset itself very rarely gets a price cut, if ever), the extras they come with represent a massive saving. As an example, we've seen games like Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 thrown in for free, leaving us with some of the strongest Black Friday gaming deals overall.

To help you get to the reductions as quickly as possible, we'll be listing the greatest offers live and as they happen right here. And because we've been doing this for a long, long time, you can rest assured that we'll only be zeroing in on the very best reductions. Basically, keep an eye on this page for the ultimate Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals over the next few days.

Today's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the US

Today's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the UK

Refresh

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) + Beat Saber + Resident Evil 4 | $399 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals with headset, Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4

(Image credit: Future)

And we're off. The first big catch of the day is this stonking bundle for the Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals. Seeing as the headset by itself is normally $399, getting it for almost $50 less at Amazon (opens in new tab) and with two top-tier games (Beat Saber in particular is labelled one of the best for Oculus with good reason) is a total bargain. Seriously you're unlikely to get anything better - especially due to this being listed as an official 'Black Friday' pack.

Well hello there, weary traveler. It's time for the annual sales extravaganza once again, and that means Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are upon us. My name's Benj, and I'll be taking you through the latest offers right here as and when they happen. We've already seen a few great savings, so it looks like it's going to be a bumper year. Stick with us, folks - we've got you covered.