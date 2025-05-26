This Memorial Day deal might be your last chance to get Batman Arkham Shadow bundled with the Meta Quest 3S

When it launched, the Meta Quest 3S came bundled with a free code for Batman: Arkham Shadow, a brand new VR Batman game where you get to relive the fun of the legendary Arkham games in fully immersive fashion. That offer has been holding strong since last October, but it was officially slated to end when we got to May. More recently, I've been spotting more and more retailers removing that perk from the headset's listing page, which would suggest it's being phased out.

I've done some digging, though, and thanks to a Memorial Day deal, you can get the 256GB Meta Quest 3S, a carrying case, and Batman: Arkham Shadow for $379.99 at Woot. Since it's Memorial Day today, I wouldn't wait too long to grab this deal. Woot says it'll last for the next 5 days, or until it sells out, and I wouldn't want to bide my time on this if the stock of Arkham codes is running low.

In case you need reminding, the Quest 3S is the more affordable version of one of the best VR headsets on the market, the Meta Quest 3. It combines excellent VR gaming features with some mixed-reality goodness, meaning you can do spatial computing to your heart's content if that takes your fancy.

Meta Quest 3S 256GB | $449.98 $379 at Woot

Save $70 - Compared to the equivalent bundle deal at Amazon, which is currently on offer down to $442, you're saving a further $63 by going to the retailer's discount-prone back door. In pure value, this bundle can set you back $70 when priced fully (thanks to that official Meta carry case) Buy it if: ✅ You want a great VR headset on a budget

✅ You want Batman: Arkham Shadow

✅ You plan to take your headset on the go Don't buy it if: ❌ You want pancake lenses

❌ You want the best VR gaming specs available

Should you buy the Meta Quest 3S?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Certainly, if you're wanting to start your VR library off with a free code for Batman: Arkham Shadow, I wouldn't wait around much longer. The Meta Quest 3S is 7 months old now, and from memory, this is the point of the year where Meta began phasing out the Asgard's Wrath 2 bundle for the Meta Quest 3 from the previous year. If you're not too worried about getting the Quest 3S bundled with a free Batman game, there's no real rush. This is a great deal, and from memory, I don't recall seeing the carrying case bundled with the headset for this price before, but neither product is going anywhere, and you may be able to find them cheaper later in the year.

The Quest 3S offers almost all of the same perks as the full-fat Meta Quest 3. You don't get the pancake lenses in the cheaper headset that are a bit kinder on your eyes, but that's really the biggest difference. You get the same processor powering the show, and a slightly different set of displays, but the Quest 3S is more than enough for the majority of casual VR gamers who play the odd game now and again. If you're completely new to the world of VR gaming, I'd argue this is a much better device to dip your toe in the water with, rather than spending way more on the Quest 3 512GB.

If you do want the be-all and end-all in VR gaming right now, though, I'd recommend PSVR 2. A lot of people assume that the Quest 3 is better for gaming because it's more mainstream, but after they try Sony's second gaming headset, they realise the features and visuals on show are far superior. Then again, if you're a PC player, you might want to wait until later in the year. Rumours are swirling that we're getting a follow-up to the Valve Index.

For more on VR, check out the best Meta Quest accessories. To hunt down a PSVR 2 for less money, check out the best PSVR 2 deals and bundles, and for a powerful PC to link up to, check out the best gaming PCs.