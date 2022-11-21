Live
Black Friday gaming PC deals live: all the best discounts as they happen
We're covering the biggest and best Black Friday gaming PC deals as and when they happen
Black Friday gaming PC deals are calling, and we're here to walk you through all of the best offers as we find them. We've been scouring every digital shelf for stock, prices, and most importantly, our favourite gaming PCs, all to bring you the best coverage we can. Black Friday is without a doubt the best time of year for buying a gaming PC, or the various components that power them, so you're on the right track.
With so many discounts rolling in from so many retailers, it's hard to keep track. That's why, when we see a good one, we'll be updating this live page with new options. If you want to make the most of Black Friday gaming PC deals, it might even be a good idea to bookmark this page so you have it to hand for when new deals become available. We're already seeing some amazing discounts on gaming PCs, and the market is in a much healthier state than it was in previous years. Although chip shortages aren't the issue they were, we'd still expect there to be loads of competition for stock, so just keep that in mind.
While Black Friday proper doesn't begin until Friday 25 November, we've already seen retailers bring out some provisional deals. We expect this to be the case all the way through Thanksgiving week, so be on the lookout as we keep this page updated. With a new generation of 40 series GPUs releasing, we're hoping to see Black Friday gaming PC deals that include the ever-elusive 30 series. Having said that, be prepared to act fast if you see a deal that's right for you.
Today's best Black Friday gaming PC deals in the US
- Amazon: Prebuilt gaming PCs from various brands at discount prices (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Alienware Aurora discounts straight from the horse's mouth (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Savings of $300 and up on some seriously powerful pre-builds (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Discounts on iBuyPower, laptops, and gaming PC bundles (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: Up to 40% off, Nvidia bundles, and gift cards (opens in new tab)
- Graphics cards: Up to $620 off on RTX 3080 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- SSDs: Offers on some of the best SSDs for gaming at Newegg
- Seagate FireCuda 530: Save $210 on the 2TB model at Best Buy
- CPUs: Historically low prices on AMD Ryzen and Intel CPUs at Newegg
- RAM: Corsair, PNY, and ADATA RAM with up to $100 price cuts at Best Buy
- Gaming mice: $30 limited time deals on Logitech mice at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Gaming keyboards: Save on Logitech, SteelSeries, and Razer at Amazon
Today's best Black Friday gaming PC deals in the UK
- Amazon: Savings up to £900 on HP Omen and the Alienware Aurora R13 (opens in new tab)
- Currys: Save up to £200 on HP Omen, Acer, and MSI pre-builds (opens in new tab)
- Overclockers: Discounts for OcUK gaming PCs and free gift bundles (opens in new tab)
- eBuyer: £200 off on Acer, Lenovo, and AlphaSync gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Dell: 18% off Alienware Aurora R13, R14 gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Very: Black Friday offers on gaming PC bundles (opens in new tab)
- Box: Up to £400 off on gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- CCL: Gaming desktops under £1000 (opens in new tab)
- HP Omen 25L: £400 discount at Box on one of our favourite gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Graphics Cards: More affordable prices for RTX 3080 GPUs at Box (opens in new tab)
- RTX 30 Series: Get Spider-Man Remastered when buying at Overclockers UK (opens in new tab)
- Gaming mice: Logitech and Razer gaming mice on offer at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- HyperX Gaming Keyboards: Save £60 at Amazon for Black Friday (opens in new tab)
Alienware Aurora R13 |
$2,599.99 $2,199.99 at Best Buy
We'll kick things off with our personal favorite - here's the Alienware Aurora R13 on offer at Best Buy. There are two configurations listed on the store page; one costing $2,199.99 (saving you $400) which gives you an RTX 3080, Intel Core i7 CPU, 1TB of SSD, and 16GB of RAM.
Alternatively, if you're willing to compromise on some higher-end specs in order to spend a little less, you can go with the configuration priced at $1,749.99 (saving you $250). This build gets you an RTX 3070, with the other specs virtually the same.
This is one of the best and most sought-after gaming PCs on the market right now, so we'd expect there will be plenty of discounts going this week. If I see any cheaper prices, I'll be sure to give you an update. Either way, there's no better way to start than by giving you a frame of reference for how much a top-tier PC will set you back this Black Friday.
UK:
£2,049 £1,649 at Amazon
Here we go! Welcome to our live coverage of 2022's Black Friday gaming PC deals. My name's Duncan and I'm the Hardware Editor here at GamesRadar. I'll be doing my utmost to bring you the best gaming PC offers we come across as soon as they hit the shelves. It's an exciting year to be looking for Black Friday gaming PC deals, and I hope I can help find you the perfect one for you. With chip shortages being a thing of the past, SSDs getting cheaper than ever, and the 40 series GPUs rolling out, I'm hoping we'll get some big price cuts on pre-built machines and powerful components.
Strap in, and be prepared to act on a deal quickly - this might get competitive.
