Amazon Prime Day laptop sales live: all the biggest discounts available right now
We're rounding up all the latest Prime Day laptop sales live this October
It’s not dejavu, Amazon Prime Day laptop sales really are back. Amazon’s running this whole show again, with two days of Prime-exclusive offers labelled ‘Early Access sales’ - you’re essentially getting a first shot at some Black Friday-esque discounts well before November rolls around. We’re bringing you all the biggest laptop deals landing across the shelves right now. While Amazon has its face on this sale, there are plenty more retailers getting involved - so we’ve got you covered for all the latest savings from the likes of Best Buy, Dell, Walmart and more.
We’re now fully in the depths of this year’s second round of Prime Day laptop sales, which means we’re kicking things up a notch. We spend these events scouring the web for the highest value savings on the models we would recommend the most. We’re bringing you all those offers as soon as they pass our desks right here, keeping this page updated with the latest and greatest laptop sales.
Yes, Black Friday laptop deals are on the horizon. However, if you spot a price you like here, there’s no guarantee it will be involved in next month’s offers. You will need a Prime membership to take part but Amazon’s got you covered there - with a 30 day free trial (opens in new tab) up for grabs to see you through the sale.
Today’s best Prime Day laptop sales in the US:
- Chromebooks: entry level machines from just $79.99 (opens in new tab)
- Macbooks: record low prices on M1 models (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: prices now start at just $589.99 (opens in new tab)
- $100-$300: save up to $120 on budget machines (opens in new tab)
- $300-$500: Surface laptops from $349 (opens in new tab)
- $500-$800: HP, Lenovo, and Dell from $504 (opens in new tab)
- $800+: big savings on Ultrabooks and gaming rigs (opens in new tab)
- Dell: save over $700 on XPS and Alienware (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Windows machines from just $129.99 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Chromebooks from $98 (opens in new tab)
Today’s best Prime Day laptop sales in the UK:
- Chromebooks: Lenovo machines from £149 (opens in new tab)
- Macbooks: save over £100 on latest M2 Macbooks (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: RTX 3060 machines from £899 (opens in new tab)
- £100 - £300: Windows PCs from £139 (opens in new tab)
- £300 - £500: Asus Vivobook with 512GB now just £399 (opens in new tab)
- £500 - £800: save up to £430 on Dell, Lenovo, and Huawei (opens in new tab)
- £800+: up to £400 off high-end machines (opens in new tab)
- Currys: hybrid tablets from just £99 (opens in new tab)
- Very: MacBook Air from £899 (opens in new tab)
Acer Chromebook 512 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage), now $79.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're after something dirt cheap, it doesn't get muckier than this. You're spending just $79.99 (opens in new tab) on this Acer Chromebook, and still picking up a solid processor for your cash (we often see cheaper MediaTek CPUs inside these super budget laptops). That 12-inch display is also ever so slightly larger than the 11-inches we're usually restricted to in this price point as well. If you can get past those chunky bezels, this is an excellent buy for light use.
Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop (i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GTX 1650), now $589.99 (was $649.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you'd prefer something of the gaming persuasion, you'll find a particularly strong price on this Asus TUF F15. Yes, this is an entry level model - packing an older 10th generation i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. However, there's still plenty of value in here if you're after a budget build under $600. You're picking up a slimline machine with some decent heft for just $589.99 here (opens in new tab) - saving $60 over the $649.99 MSRP.
Apple MacBook Air (2020), now $799 (was $999) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
We're taking things back a way now, but only because there's an excellent sale price on the previous generation MacBook Air. You're still getting that blazingly powerful M1 chip in here, but saving $200 and securing yourself a luxury laptop for just $799 (opens in new tab). We've only ever seen this price once before (back in last year's November sales), and that was only for a very brief moment. If you're looking for a premium machine without that hefty price tag, this is an excellent opportunity.
Asus 14-inch laptop (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage), now $163.50 (was $269.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
We'll start things off simple - this everyday machine has just dropped more than $100 off its price in Amazon's Prime Day laptop sales. You're getting a budget spec here for sure, but with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 64GB hard drive there's still plenty of room for web browsing and streaming. You can pick all of that up for just $163.50 right now (opens in new tab).
