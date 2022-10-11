Amazon Prime Day laptop sales live: all the biggest discounts available right now

It’s not dejavu, Amazon Prime Day laptop sales really are back. Amazon’s running this whole show again, with two days of Prime-exclusive offers labelled ‘Early Access sales’ - you’re essentially getting a first shot at some Black Friday-esque discounts well before November rolls around. We’re bringing you all the biggest laptop deals landing across the shelves right now. While Amazon has its face on this sale, there are plenty more retailers getting involved - so we’ve got you covered for all the latest savings from the likes of Best Buy, Dell, Walmart and more.

We’re now fully in the depths of this year’s second round of Prime Day laptop sales, which means we’re kicking things up a notch. We spend these events scouring the web for the highest value savings on the models we would recommend the most. We’re bringing you all those offers as soon as they pass our desks right here, keeping this page updated with the latest and greatest laptop sales.

Yes, Black Friday laptop deals are on the horizon. However, if you spot a price you like here, there’s no guarantee it will be involved in next month’s offers. You will need a Prime membership to take part but Amazon’s got you covered there - with a 30 day free trial (opens in new tab) up for grabs to see you through the sale.

Today’s best Prime Day laptop sales in the US: