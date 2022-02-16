Newegg Presidents Day sales 2022: all the best PC gaming deals available now

Newegg's Presidents Day sales are here and offer great opportunities for new PC gaming hardware. Whether you've had your eye on one of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops at fantastic prices, or are looking to turn your attention to the latest components, you're sure to be spoiled for choice below.

Everything is covered here, with the Newegg Presidents Day sales seeing substantial savings on PC gaming hardware, including that of the best RAM for gaming and the best CPU for gaming. We've left no stone unturned to bring you the very best discounts from each respective category.

We're still a little while away from Presidents Day itself as of yet, but these stellar PC gaming deals sure do give us an indication of what's to come. All budgets and preferences have been considered so that you can make an informed purchasing decision. Be warned, however, there's no guarantee as to how long these offers will stick around, so act fast if you see something you like.

Newegg Presidents Day sales - Gaming PC deals

iBuyPower SlateMono | $900 $759.99 at Newegg

Save $140 - While this rate isn't unheard of for the hardware involved, it is less common for machines of this spec to be running 11th gen i5 CPUs. We normally see builds in this price range with older processors. Features: Intel i5-11400F, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD.



ABS Master (RTX 3060 Ti) | $1,800 $1,599.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - This ABS Master RTX 3060 Ti build is one of the more competitively priced machines given what is inside. What's more, this rig is running 3000 MHz DDR4 RAM and an 11th Gen i7 CPU, which are components normally skimped on for that price point. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



Asus ROG Strix GA15 | $2,000 $1,899.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - Asus ROG rigs tend to be some of the pricier prebuilt machines, but this $100 saving goes a long way to ease the sting. At this price point, you're getting a great rate given the hardware inside. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3070, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD.



ABS Gladiator (RTX 3070 Ti) | $2,500 $2,299.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - If you've been after an RTX 3070 Ti rig at a great price then this ABS Gladiator build is hard to beat for the money. Not only are you getting the latest and greatest 12th gen i7 CPU, but you're also benefitting from the enhanced bandwidth brought about by the Z960 mobo. Features: Intel Core i7-12700KF, RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



Newegg Presidents Day sales - Gaming laptop deals

MSI GF63 Thin (RTX 3050) | $900 $669 at Newegg

Save $230 with rebate card - This is one of the lower prices that we have come across on an RTX 3050 gaming laptop, and an amazing opportunity to experience ray tracing and DLSS for an amazing rate. Features: Intel i5-10500H, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS Full HD screen.



MSI GF65 Thin (RTX 3060) | $1,249 $929 at Newegg

Save $320 with rebate card - Coming in at well under the $1,000 mark, the MSI GF65 Thin is exceptional value given the hardware under the hood here. We rarely see such component prowess in this price range, so this is a gaming laptop deal that's well worth a second look. Features: Intel Core i7-10750H, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS Full HD screen.



Asus TUF Dash 15 (RTX 3070) | $1,879 $1,699 at Newegg

Save $180 - While we have seen RTX 3070 gaming laptops at this price range before, this particular model features a super-fast 11th gen i7 and 40GB RAM to utilize the demanding data crunch of the latest video games. What's more, the 240Hz display will ensure silky smooth play sessions for years to come. Features: Intel Core i7-11370H, RTX 3070, 40GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 240Hz Full HD screen.



Razer Blade Advanced (RTX 3070) | $2,600 $2,099.99 at Newegg

Save $500 - The massive discount on this Razer Blade Advanced gaming laptop sure eases the sting of the otherwise premium pricing. While there are certainly cheaper RTX 3070 laptops on the market, this high-end model features the company's outstanding thin aluminum chassis and super-fast display. Features: Intel Core i7-10875H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 360Hz Full HD screen.



Newegg Presidents Day sales - Processor deals

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | $439 $344.99 at Newegg

Save $94 with promo code PRSBPA576 - The prowess of the Ryzen 7 5800X cannot be understated, and now this fine CPU can be yours for far less with the huge discount. If you've wanted one of the more powerful Zen 3 chipsets in your machine, then now is the right time.





Intel Core i7-12700K | $415 $384.99 at Newegg

Save $30 with promo code PRSBPA579 - We haven't seen very many deals on the most recent generation of Intel CPUs, so shaving $30 off this 12th gen i7 processor is a hell of a find. Should you desire DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support for less, this chipset does just that.



Intel Core i9-11900K | $610 $439.99 at Newegg

Save $170 with promo code PRSBPA578 - This is by far the deepest discount that we've ever seen on the 11th gen i9 CPU. While it may have been superseded by the 12th generation late last year, this processor is still more than powerful enough to power the latest games.



Newegg Presidents Day sales - SSD deals

WD Blue SN550 Gen 3.0 1TB | $130 $94.99 at Newegg

Save $35 - Though you won't quite be getting the latest sequential rates from this budget NVMe drive, up to 2,400 MB/s read and 1,950 MB/s write is still more than enough for today's games and general navigation.



TeamGroup T-Force Cardea Zero Gen 4.0 1TB | $170 $129.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - You can expect sequential speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s with this T-Force Cardea Zero 4x4 drive. This is a great SSD deal for anyone wanting the latest speeds ready for DirectStorage API at a wallet-friendly price.



Samsung 980 Pro Gen 4.0 1TB | $230 $149.99 at Newegg

Save $80 - While this isn't quite the lowest ever price we've seen the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB retail for, this is still a fantastic offer on one of the fastest, most reliable drives that you can install into your gaming PC today.



WD Black SN850 Gen 4.0 1TB | $230 $159.99 at Newegg

Save $70 - If you're after the best of the best when it comes to current generation NVMe Gen 4.0 SSDs then this WD Black SN850 SSD deal is for you. This model features sequential speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s, which is a feat rarely reached in drives in this price range.



Newegg Presidents Day sales - RAM deals

Timetec Pinnacle Konduit RGB 16GB Kit | $96 $65.99 at Newegg

Save $30 - Timetec may be a lesser-known RAM brand compared to the competition, however, 3200Mhz frequency memory adorned in RGB for under the $70 mark is definitely worth another look in our opinion. Even with DDR4 in the twilight years, this is a fantastic offer on some capable gaming RAM.



Oloy Blade RGB 32GB DDR5 | $390 $339.99 at Newegg

Save $50 - With DDR5 still in the infancy stages, knocking a full $50 off the MSRP of 5200 MHz memory is sure to appeal to the early adopters. We haven't come across many kits of this frequency under the $350 mark, so you're making a stellar saving here.



Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 | $430 $350 at Newegg

Save $80 with promo code PRSBPA5338 - Taking advantage of the additional $40 discount here takes this 5600 MHz memory kit down to a rate strongly worth considering. We haven't seen such an extensive saving on 5600 MHz memory before, so if you're after the latest and greatest, this RAM deal is seriously aggressive.



G.Skill Trident Z5 Series 32GB | $470 $419.99 at Newegg

Save $50 - While still at a premium price, the rate is justified by the G.Skill Trident Z5 being the fastest RAM for gaming on the planet right now. You can experience all 6000 MHz of bleeding-edge memory with a hefty discount today.



Newegg Presidents Day sales - Power Supply deals

EVGA SuperNova 550 GA | $120 $64.99 at Newegg

Save $55 - We rarely see compact fully modular 550w power supplies at the sub $70 range, let alone those made by such respected brands as EVGA. This model features a 10-year warranty and an Eco mode for quiet operation.



Corsair RM650x | $125 $64.99 at Newegg

Save $60 with rebate card - Factoring in the rebate card discount available here, and the Corsair RM650w comes down to a seriously aggressive price point. This is one of the perennially popular PSUs for a reason, namely the longevity and reliable nature of the unit. Without a rebate, though, you're still looking at a full $40 off MSRP.



Corsair RM750x | $135 $80 at Newegg

Save $50 with rebate card - A high-end fully modular 750w PSU like this is an absolute must-have for anyone looking for an upgrade at the sub-$100 rate with a rebate card. What's more, there's an additional $5 off your purchase when you use promo code: 'PRSBPA5243'.



EVGA SuperNova 1000W G6 | $230 $150 at Newegg

Save $80 with Promo code PRSBPA5253 - Taking into account both the discount and the extra money off with the promo code, $150 for a fully modular 1000W PSU is an absolute bargain. If you need a great deal of power at an incredible price, then this is the PSU for you.



Newegg Presidents Day sales - Motherboard deals

ASRock Phantom Gaming B550 | $220 $169.99 at Newegg

Save $50 - The decent discount here means that you can forge an AM4 ready rig, either Ryzen 3000 or the newest Ryzen 5000 CPUs, for a more affordable rate. This motherboard features 2x M.2 ports to support NVMe SSDs, too.



Asus ROG Strix B550-F | $200 $179.99 at Newegg

It's a minor saving, sure, but knocking any money off of a premium AM4 motherboard like this is certainly worth highlighting. This model features 3x M.2 NVMe slots and features built-in heatsinks across the board for cool operation of key components.



Asus Prime Z690-P | $240 $220 at Newegg

Save $20 with promo code 93XSL93 - This is far from a massive saving, granted, but given the high costs of Z690 motherboards right now, any money off is a win in our book. Should you be after a premium board for your Intel 12th gen build, then this option is a solid contender.



Newegg Presidents Day sales - PC accessories deals

Logitech G600MMO gaming mouse | $60 $38.99 at Newegg

Save $22 - The saving here makes this MMO-centric gaming mouse far more affordable, so should you be someone who could do with macro key options on your mouse, then this is the one to get.



Corsair Void RGB Elite | $100 $80 at Newegg

Save $20 with promo code PRSBPA574 - You're getting 20% off one of the more popular PC gaming headsets at the moment which benefits from both 7.1 surround sound and RGB lighting.



Corsair K65 RGB Mini | $110 $89.99 at Newegg

Save $20 - Given that 60% decks tend to run a little pricier than their full-size equivalents, the K65 Mini coming in at under $100 is well worth highlighting. This model features mechanical microswitches and RGB lighting, too.



You can be sure to find more of the best gaming keyboards, best gaming monitors, and best gaming mice during the Presidents Day sales.