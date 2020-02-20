New Westworld season 3 trailer give us the Dolores/Maeve stand-off we've been waiting for

We've finally got a tangible Westworld Season 3 trailer, and it looks like this season may be the wildest one yet.

Aaron Taylor Paul's Caleb has been recruited by Dolores, who claims the two are "a lot alike" as Caleb was "put in a cage" by people who chose his life path for him. It's clear that Caleb has been on Dolos' radar for some reason, and he and Dolores are going to team up to go after "the person who took [his] future", whoever that may be. Whatever happens, if all else fails, Dolores is ready to initiate her back up plan: kill everyone.

We also see the return of Thandie Newton's Maeve, who sacrificed herself at the end of season 2. Looks like she's been resurrected in a new park, Warworld, and she too is being recruited - to track down and kill Dolores. The face off we've been waiting for is coming, guys, and I'm so damn conflicted.

A piano version of Guns N' Roses 'Sweet Child of Mine' plays throughout the latter half of the trailer, as we get glimpses of Tessa Thompsons' Hale, who was hijacked by Dolores in order to escape the park, but seems to be autonomous now. There's also Jeffrey Wright's Bernard, who seems to still be trapped within one of the parks and Ed Harris' The Man in Black, who is apparently going to "save the f*cking world". Sure you are.

The trailer also confirms that much of Westworld season 3 will take place outside of the main park, and it looks like the world has been through some serious shit. We know from earlier teasers that the show's lore includes 'divergences' that took place across the world, including ecological collapse in Indonesia and a the assassination of the President-Elect of the United States. The city shown in the trailer is half in ruin, with plants overtaking skyscrapers and giant mechs walking around.

Many complained that the second season of Westworld was too confusing (it was), but have no fear. ScreenRant r e ported that season 3 will be easier to follow, according to co-creator Jonathan Nolan.

Westworld Season 3 debuts on HBO on March 15.