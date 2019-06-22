New update files hint that Shadow Pokémon could be coming to Pokémon Go soon

Shadow Pokémon are creatures who've had the doors to their hearts shut artificially. They're primary used for evil purposes by team Cipher, a villainous Team Rocket-like group from Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness.

An update to Pokémon Go hints that we might see some sort of take on Shadow Pokemon in the AR game soon. A post including all the details from the 0.147.0 Version, shared by Twitter user Chrales , lists a new purified status to classify Pokémon with.

Players could purify shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness after capturing them by walking around, battling, and interacting with them in other ways. It's an interesting mechanic that would fit perfectly in Pokémon Go. We've seen shadow Pokémon several times throughout the series, including Pokkén Tournament.

Purification could mean something totally different in Pokémon Go for all we know, but it seems likely that Niantic is taking cues from the GameCube entries in the series. Some fans are hoping that this update means that Pokémon Go might get a story of its own, something to keep players interested in the long run. Although nothing has been confirmed.