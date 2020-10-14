New The Mandalorian season 2 teaser contains new jetpack fuelled footage

We're just over two weeks away from The Mandalorian season 2 and the promotion for the new Disney Plus show is slowly heating up. A new teaser shows the eponymous gunslinger using a jetpack to escape an enemy, and that tease is more than enough to get us very, very excited for the season ahead.

The 30-second clip also contains a mixture of season 1 and season 2 footage, including a few fresh shots of The Mandalorian in action. There are no appearances from any of the rumoured Star Wars legacy characters expected to appear (sorry to disappoint) but that's not why we're invested in this series – Baby Yoda, that's why we're here. Watch the new teaser below.

Speaking of jetpacks – rumour has it the last Mandalorian season 2 trailer contains fleeting footage of another bounty hunter's rocket-fueled backpack. Yes, we're talking about Boba Fett. See the evidence here for yourself.

Earlier this year, reports signalled that actor Temuera Morrison would reprise his role as Boba Fett. However, separate reports indicate that Timothy Olyphant’s unnamed character will actually wear Fett’s armour. Whatever the case, there are going to be a whole host of new faces in The Mandalorian season 2.

The series returns to Disney Plus on October 30. If you're a Star Wars fan, then be sure to subscribe to Total Film, who are offering two FREE Mandalorian Funko Pops with a year-long subscription. And yes, one of them is Baby Yoda.