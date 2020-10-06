The Mandalorian season 2 cast has been confirmed by new leak

The Mandalorian season 2 cast has just got a little bit larger – thanks to a new Disney Plus promo that has seemingly confirmed their official arrivals in a galaxy far, far away.

A video on Disney Plus Germany’s Instagram (captured by Kessel Run Transmissions on Twitter), reveals that Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant will feature in the next season of The Mandalorian, which begins on October 30. Alongside the named pair is Sasha Banks, the WWE Superstar previously glimpsed in a mysterious role in the recent Mandalorian season 2 trailer.

The Disney Plus Denmark Instagram story confirms Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant for The Mandalorian Season 2! pic.twitter.com/MjF1hM8k0FOctober 3, 2020

While the additions of both Dawson and Olyphant have been reported on previously, this is the first time we’ve had what appears to be solid proof from a more official source.

Tellingly, however, there’s no word yet on who each of them are playing – though it’s believed that Dawson will play Ahsoka Tano and Olyphant will be wearing Boba Fett’s armour in an as-yet-unnamed role – nor does the rumoured Boba Fett actor, Temuera Morrison, get namechecked.

They will be joined by the returning Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Baby Yoda is back too, natch.

Elsewhere, the complete set of writers for The Mandalorian season 2 have been spotted on the Writer’s Guild of America site (H/T Slash Film).

They’re familiar names too: show creator Jon Favreau will write six of the eight episodes, including the premiere and the finale. Dave Filoni has penned Chapter 13, while Mandalorian director and co-writer Rick Famuyiwa is writing the penultimate episode of the season.

So, it appears that the marketing hype train for The Mandalorian season 2 is gearing up. With just a few weeks to go, take a refresher on the franchise’s future with our list of the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows coming your way.