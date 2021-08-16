New Suicide Squad "Ayer Cut" script pages and photos have leaked

Script pages and photos from the so-called "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad – the original version of the movie, as directed by David Ayer – have been leaked, revealing more about the unseen version of the movie.

The leaks surfaced on @RTAyerCutSS's Twitter account as part of a trending event. They feature cut scenes with Jared Leto's Joker, including a moment where he confronts a judge at night, as well as more from the movie's ending, and even an alternate version of the mid-credits scene featuring Viola Davis's Amanda Waller and Ben Affleck's Batman.

These excerpts from the script were seemingly confirmed as real when Ayer tweeted, in response to a fan asking which scenes were filmed: "All of them."

New photos from Suicide Squad deleted scenes also hit the internet, with one featuring Jai Courtney's Boomerang in his cell lighting a fire, and another of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Will Smith's Deadshot kissing. The accompanying script page of the kiss was also posted, with Harley warning the sharpshooter that she's "high maintenance".

James Gunn's take on Task Force X, The Suicide Squad, was recently released. It's not quite a reboot or a sequel, instead acknowledging the events of the previous movie and featuring some returning characters, but otherwise having a standalone story.

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff poured water over hopes for the Ayer Cut following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League – and Ayer has recently disowned the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad.

The director did acknowledge the trending event, though, tweeting: "Was going to low in all this. But the engagement with this hashtag is stunning. All I can say is please keep it positive. It's humbling to have so many people pulling for me. #ReleaseTheAyerCut Light and love always win over darkness"

You can catch The Suicide Squad in theaters and on HBO Max now – and if you're in the mood for a DCEU marathon, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get up to speed.