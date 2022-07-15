New Spider-Man: No Way Home toys bring the three Peters together

Hasbro has unveiled its long-teased Spider-Man: No Way Home toys, and the triple-pack brings together all three Peter Parkers in one box. The trio's up for pre-order exclusively from Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab).

Weighing in at $89 (opens in new tab) in the US and £99 (opens in new tab) in the UK, the Spider-Man: No Way Home set is slated to arrive sometime in Summer 2023. And even though that's a sizeable wait for these miniature versions of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's webslingers, this is the first time we've had all three of them together in one set.

As per other Marvel Legends action figures, they also feature multiple points of articulation for posing, alternate hands, and "new, additional deco to highlight the details of each Spider-Man’s suit". That includes the raised silver webbing on the Maguire costume, the integrated nanotech of Holland's outfit, and the more intricate web lines of Garfield's suit.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

While we've seen the Holland Integrated Suit in action figure-form before, the one featured here seems to be a little more screen-accurate with bulkier web shooters. Meanwhile, this is the first time in years that Maguire and Garfield's Spider-Men have been available as toys.

Oddly enough, none of these Spider-Man toys feature unmasked head variants to swap with (which is usually a trend for the Marvel Legends line). Similarly, the alternate hands for each hero don't include an option that allows you to recreate the 'Spider-Man pointing' meme, despite it being referenced in the film and promo shots for the movie.

Still, there's no reason to be disappointed just yet. We've only had a glimpse of the set so far, and it stands to reason that all of the above could be included or added before launch next year. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed and hope we aren't hit with some classic Parker luck.

For more merch, be sure to check out these Star Wars action figures and the best Fortnite toys. Both are full of suggestions that would make excellent gifts for gamers.