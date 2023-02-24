The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend is upon us, which means you're probably on the hunt for some new TV shows and movies to watch. If that's the case, then we've got you covered. We've rounded up our seven top picks for what to stream this weekend, with everything from brand new Netflix movies to a Kevin Hart comedy and beyond.

Whatever you're in the mood for, you're bound to find something to watch on our list. For a movie night, look no further than We Have a Ghost on Netflix or Babylon on Paramount Plus. As for TV shows, there's Apple TV Plus's The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, or the latest season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix.

So, for all that and more see our ultimate guide to the weekend's streaming choices below, and get ready to kick back and relax with one of our selections.

We Have a Ghost – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

If you're looking for something a little spooky this weekend, We Have a Ghost is the film for you. Starring Stranger Things's David Harbour as the ghost, the movie sees a family move into a house haunted by Harbour's Ernest. Ernest isn't a very happy haunt, with no memories of his life and the inability to speak, but he soon strikes up a bond with young Kevin (Jahi Winston). Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge co-star.

The Consultant – Amazon Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

This dark comedy thriller series stars Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, the titular consultant who steps in to help gaming company CompWare after its CEO is murdered. Naturally, all is not as it seems, as the particularly sinister Patoff appears to begin running the company himself with ruthless efficiency. Brittany O'Grady, Nat Wolff, and Aimee Carrero co-star.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Fresh off one of the most dramatic years in F1 history, Drive to Survive is back for a fifth season. Charting the highs and lows of the 2022 season as Max Verstappen aimed to reclaim his racing crown, the Netflix documentary offers unparalleled access to pit lanes, crews, and the drivers themselves in a behind-the-scenes look at the world's most popular motorsport. So, if you want the inside track on everything from Lewis Hamilton's stop-start campaign to the real stories behind the headlines, Drive to Survive goes full speed ahead on yet another must-see 10 episodes.

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

Schitt's Creek fans rejoice – Eugene Levy is back with a new show. However, this one is quite different from the beloved sitcom as the Canadian actor heads on a worldwide adventure. The documentary series features Levy visiting some of the world's most beautiful and intriguing destinations, including Maldives, Japan, Finland, and Costa Rica. The first two episodes land today, with new ones to follow weekly on Apple TV Plus.

Die Hart – Prime Video

Available: US and UK

Kevin Hart's Die Hart series from 2020 has been refashioned as a movie, and it's just arrived on Amazon Prime Video. The action comedy stars Hart as a fictionalized version of himself who's hoping to be taken seriously as an action movie star. As part of his bid to step away from comedy, he attends an action-hero school run by Ron Wilcox (played by John Travolta). The movie also stars Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel and Pearl Harbor's Josh Hartnett.

The Strays – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Netflix's new thriller The Strays arrives this week on the streaming platform. Directed by Nathaniel Martello-White in his feature film debut, the movie follows a light-skinned Black woman, whose meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two mysterious figures arrive in her suburban town. Expect twists and turns from the British movie inspired by Jordan Peele's Us and Get Out, as well as Michael Haneke's horrors like Hidden and Funny Games. Once you've watched, we've also broken down The Strays ending explained with the movie's cast.

Babylon – Paramount Plus

Available: US

Directed by Damien Chazelle, Babylon chronicles the rise and fall of multiple characters – from actors and journalists to mob bosses and jazz musicians – during Hollywood's transition from silent pictures to "talkies" in the late 1920s. The star-studded cast includes Margo Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Diego Calva, Samara Weaving, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, Phoebe Tonkin, Eric Roberts, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Lukas Haas, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.