New Lightyear trailer launches Buzz 62 years into the future

Disney and Pixar have released a new trailer for Lightyear, which stars Chris Evans as the beloved Toy Story character.

In the first trailer, we saw Buzz try to navigate life as an astronaut and set up a new civilization while marooned on an alien planet.

In the new clip, which can be viewed above, a mission to get home accidentally launches Buzz 62 years into the future. It's there that the hero must take down the evil Emperor Zurg (voiced by James Brolin) and safely return the Star Command to Earth. Plus, we get to see more of the adorable robot cat Sox – who definitely seems to be a main character.

Lightyear is directed by Toy Story 2 animator Angus MacLane, who penned the script alongside comedy writer Jason Headley. Maclane explained the film's connection to the Toy Story universe, stating that it's a "straightforward sci-fi action film about the Buzz Lightyear character. In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure."

The voice cast includes Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, James Brolin, Uzo Aduba, Dale Soles, Efren Ramirez, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Anthony Armanino, and Pixar Animation Studios' own Peter Sohn as Sox.

A teaser for the film was also shown at the 2022 Oscars, with Evans introducing the clip.

Lightyear will launch into theaters on June 17. For more, check out our roundup of all of 2022's upcoming major movie release dates.