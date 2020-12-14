Chris Evans clears up who his Buzz Lightyear is and it changes how we watch Toy Story

In 2022, Chris Evans is heading to infinity and beyond as Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie, Lightyear. But he’s not replacing Tim Allen, the voice of the iconic Toy Story character. Instead, he’s taking on a role that will completely changs how we perceive the Space Ranger and the 1995 original movie.

As Chris Evans said on Twitter, “Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”

So, yes, Chris Evans is playing the Buzz Lightyear, the in-universe astronaut who, presumably, then gets one hell of a merchandising deal. The Buzz Lightyear we know and love is based on this ‘real’ person. No word yet on if Emperor Zurg is actually his father.

Most importantly, though, for Toy Story lorehounds out there (we see you), it adds some surprise extra depth to a character that we previously thought was only based on a TV show.

In the original Toy Story, Buzz finds out the ‘truth’ about his identity as a toy via an advert that makes pointed reference to the spaceman being the next hot thing to fly off the store shelves. Woody, meanwhile, was a character pulled from the fictional TV show Woody’s Roundup – and now we know Buzz Lightyear doesn’t have that in common with his rootin’, tootin’ partner.

Maybe, just maybe, Pixar has hidden the truth the entire team time. Knowing how much the animation studio likes to drop Easter eggs and other hidden clues for future Pixar movies, it wouldn’t surprise us. And gives you another reason to watch Toy Story for the 1000th time this Christmas.

Lightyear will land in theaters in 2022. Take a look at the making of Pixar's first feature film with our celebration of Toy Story at 25.