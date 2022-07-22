New Lego Avatar sets include knife-wielding mechs

Four new Lego Avatar sets have been announced, and they recreate some of the film's most iconic moments.

Along with more dragon-esque Banshees, these new Lego Avatar sets include a secret base in the floating Pandora mountains. However, one of the coolest kits is inspired by the finale where Neytiri rides an alien panther-beast into battle against Colonel Quaritch in his robot suit.

Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch will set you back $44.99 from Lego in the US (opens in new tab) or £39.99 in the UK (opens in new tab). It features to-scale minifigures of the two characters (with Neytiri being noticeably taller than the Colonel), posable models of the Thanator mount and the exo suit itself, and glow-in-the-dark jungle pieces. Much like Lego's other Avatar kits, it'll be joining the best Lego sets on shelves this October 1.

Another fun addition is the Site 26 & RDA Samson kit. This includes some of the core human cast in minifigure-form along with their lab (including an Avatar link station inside) and one of the movie's futuristic helicopters that can 'hover' on transparent Lego bricks. It's a similar story with Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight; their Banshee mounts can be set up to make it look like they're soaring over jungle scenery.

These aren't the first kits based on James Cameron's film to be revealed, of course; back in June we found out that another Lego Avatar set is on the way, and it glows in the freakin' dark. It promised integration with other Lego Avatar products allowing fans to "build endless versions of Pandora", and now we're starting to see what they mean - the jungle scenery can be combined into a mega-set.

For the nuts and bolts (or should that be bricks and studs?) of these Lego Avatar sets, check out the listings below.

Lego Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch | $44.99

Releases October 1 - At 560 pieces, this is one of the smaller Lego Avatar sets. However, it's also amongst the most eye-catching; you're getting Neytiri and Colonel Quaritch minifigures along with a buildable AMP suit and Thanator. Jungle terrain with glow-in-the-dark elements is included too.



UK price: £39.99



Lego Jake & Neytiri's First Banshee Flight | $59.99

Releases October 1 - While this kit is also a little more modest in size with 572 pieces, that doesn't mean it's not impressive. You're getting Avatar Jake Sully and Neytiri minifigures, a pair of Banshees with posable foil wings, and a small slice of the Hallelujah Mountains with glow-in-the-dark pieces.



UK price: £49.99



Lego Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson | $99.99

Releases October 1 - The most ambitious Lego Avatar set so far weighs in at 887 pieces and includes a full building (the portable lab with a roof that lifts off to reveal the interior), a helicopter, jungle terrain, and a Direhorse. You're also getting three human minifigures and two Avatars, one for Jake and one for supporting character Norm.



UK price: £89.99



Lego BrickHeadz Jake Sully & his Avatar | $19.99

Releases October 1 - The hero of the first Avatar movie has been given a BrickHeadz makeover, and his Avatar is along for the ride. Jake comes with an attachable wheelchair, while the Avatar has a Na'vi spear.



UK price: £17.99



