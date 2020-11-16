New Batwoman teaser trailer shows Javicia Leslie in action

Batwoman season 2 will welcome a newcomer to the leading role – Ryan Wilder, played by Javicia Leslie, is taking on the cape and cowl. She’ll sport a new costume and will be taking the place of the first Batwoman, Kate Kane, played by Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose before she stepped down from the role.

Now, we’ve got a look at the next Batwoman in action thanks to a new teaser trailer. Though the footage only gives a brief glimpse of Ryan suited up, it’s still a good indication of what kind of hero she’ll be as she makes her entrance with a cheery “boo!”

First trailer to show the new #Batwoman is here!pic.twitter.com/MNnUgRezCpNovember 16, 2020

Ryan is sporting Kate’s classic look here, which the new hero will replace with her own style as the series goes on. Instead of the long scarlet wig, Ryan will just have red streaks in her Afro – keeping true to the spirit of the original costume while also making the mantle her own.

Recently, Ryan was introduced into the comic book continuity in the final issue of Batgirl. As a brand new character without a weighty history behind her, it’s exciting to imagine the directions Batwoman season 2 could take Gotham’s newest caped crusader. The glimpses we’ve got of her so far suggest she’ll turn out to be a more than worthy successor to the Batwoman mantle.

Batwoman season 1 ended with plenty of unresolved storylines, and now there’s the mystery of Kate’s disappearance too. We’ll have to wait until January 2021 for answers, and for Ryan’s grand entrance as the new Batwoman, but until then check out our list of the 25 best superhero movies of all time, ranked.