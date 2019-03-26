New Avengers: Endgame featurette teases "that shred of hope everyone's looking for"

A new featurette for Avengers: Endgame follows the fresh trailer from last week, and its interviews with the talent behind the film have a tiny morsel of hope for you. As usual, goodie two-shoes Captain America came with a speech prepared, and as usual, it's exactly what everybody needs to hear (even if they refuse to admit it).

"Everyone's doing their best to keep their head above water, but it's kind of a losing battle. We lost and we're not used to losing," Chris Evans says, and continues throughout the rest of the featurette. "They've truly leveled us, not just literally but morally and emotionally.

"The good thing is it's always easier to build people back up after they've been broken down. That's what Marvel's great at doing. It's that shred of hope everyone's looking for."

The video includes scant new footage, instead mostly rearranging scenes from the closing moments of Avengers: Infinity War and previous Endgame trailers. But it's those interviews that make it worth watching. That includes some brief words from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who I wouldn't say is reveling in all the grief he's inflicted on millions of fans, per se, though it does seem to look good for his metrics.

"The fans' reaction to the end of Infinity War, when half their favorite characters turned to dust, really was indicative of how emotionally the world has gotten to these characters," Feige explains. Yeah, no kidding, Kevin.