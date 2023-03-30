Netflix's Scott Pilgrim anime series is bringing back movie's entire cast

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and more are set to reprise their Scott Pilgrim vs. the World roles in Netflix's new anime adaptation. The streamer announced that the entire cast of the Edgar Wright movie, which was released in 2010, will be reuniting for the show – and we couldn't be more hyped.

Based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels, the film follows Scott Pilgrim (Cera), a Toronto-living slacker and bassist, who finds himself fighting the seven evil exes of his new crush Ramona Flowers (Winstead) in an attempt to win her affections. Considering that the show is being described as "a new adventure", set to fresh tunes by Anamanaguchi, it'll likely focus on another stage of Scott and Ramona's relationship.

Among those returning for the 2D version are Aubrey Plaza (as Julie Powers), Ellen Wong (Knives Chau), Alison Pill (Roxie Richter), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), and Brie Larson (Envy Adams).

Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, Mae Whitman, Jason Schwartzman, and Chris Evans will also be back, voicing Ramona's past partners. For now, it seems as if Shota Seito and Keita Seito are the only major players not involved, having previously portrayed Ramona's literal twin flames Kyle and Ken Katayanagi.

Bryan and I have been making something extremely cool with my favorite anime studio and the best cast imaginable. Music by @anamanaguchi and @JoeComposer. pic.twitter.com/N69Ao2ZfUYMarch 30, 2023 See more

"We're getting the band back together!” said O'Malley and executive producer BenDavid Grabinski, who are also co-showrunners (via Variety (opens in new tab)). "Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman and Wong.

"A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn't ask for a better team for this adventure. We can't wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It's going to be a wild ride."

"One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim," Wright added. "Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&As, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now…

"Original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn't just expand the universe, but also… well, just watch it. I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat."

While we wait for more news on when Scott Pilgrim: The Anime will premiere, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.