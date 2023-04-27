District 9's Neill Blomkamp is directing an alien abduction thriller

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp is helming an alien abduction thriller – starring For All Mankind’s Joel Kinnaman.

As per Deadline (opens in new tab), Blomkamp’s new film – titled They Found Us – is set to commence filming in Australia next year. In it, Kinnaman will play a father who takes his daughter on a camping trip in Utah. They are then attacked by a "hostile extraterrestrial lifeform" and must fight off the invader to avert abduction.

They Found Us is working off a script from Jeremy Slater, who is perhaps best known most recently for bringing Moon Knight to television in the MCU.

"We’re delighted to extend our relationship with Neill, who is a master of the sci-fi and horror genres," said AGC Studios chairman Stuart Ford in a statement. "Jeremy Slater’s taut terrifying screenplay is a perfect match for Neill’s visual talents and the proven audience-pleasing instincts of our [production] partners at Temple Hill."

Blomkamp, though, is keeping his feet firmly on the ground – and on the racetrack – for his next film. Gran Turismo, starring Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, and Orlando Bloom, is racing into cinemas on August 11.

Based on the hit PlayStation sim series, the movie is described as "the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver." A high-octane teaser trailer was released earlier this year.

