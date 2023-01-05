Here’s your first look at the Gran Turismo movie, starring David Harbour and Orlando Bloom

Sony has unveiled the high-octane teaser trailer for the Neill Blomkamp-directed Gran Turismo movie, which is set to race into theaters later this year.

Part sneak-peek, part behind-the-scenes access, the teaser for Gran Turismo offers a glimpse into how the rubber-burning racing will look on the big screen, including specially mounted rigs for racecars that track every twist, turn, and hairpin.

Gran Turismo, the adaptation of PlayStation’s iconic racing franchise, is set to star David Harbour (Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean), and Archie Madekwe (See). The latter’s role is based on the true story of driver Jann Mardenborough, who rose from being a gamer to a professional racer via the GT Academy.

Indeed, Sony describes Gran Turismo as "the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver."

"This movie is made for the cinema," Bloom gushes during the minute-long trailer. Harbour, who plays retired driver/mentor Jack Salter, is keen to point out the "badass racecar action." Gran Turismo isn’t all about the need for speed, though – the teaser also hints at a love story forming the emotional core of the movie.

Djimon Hounsou and Geri Halliwell Horner are also set to star in Gran Turismo, which heads to cinemas on August 11.

PlayStation have several more projects in the works, too. The Last of Us series is arriving on January 15 and a God of War TV show is officially heading to Amazon. There’s even a Ghost of Tsushima movie in the works. After the successes of Uncharted and Sonic the Hedgehog, Gran Turismo might be next in a long, long line of video game adaptations to take the podium at the box office.

