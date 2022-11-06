Gran Turismo movie set to star Geri Halliwell-Horner and Dijmon Hounsou

Geri Halliwell-Horner - known to most of us as "Ginger Spice" from the 90s girl band, The Spice Girls - has joined the cast for the Gran Turismo movie.

She joins two-time Academy Award-nominated actor Dijmon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) in playing the unannounced lead character's parents.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Daniel Puig (Naomi) also joins the cast as the lead's brother, whilst Josha Stradowski (The Wheel of Time) and Thomas Kretschman (the upcoming Indiana Jones movie) play a rival racer and his father respectively.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions confirmed earlier this year that a Gran Turismo movie was on its way (opens in new tab) – and it's set to be directed by District 9 (opens in new tab) helmer Neill Blomkamp.

The official description for the driving video game's adaptation reads: "Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver."

The new recruits join David Harbour (opens in new tab), Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom (opens in new tab), and Darren Barnett, who are all already reportedly attached to the production.

American Sniper (opens in new tab) scribe Jason Hall has written the screenplay, while PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are signed up as producers alongside Doug Belgrad, and Dana Brunetti. As it stands, the flick – a follow-up to the studios' last video-game-to-movie endeavour, Uncharted (opens in new tab), which earned over $400 million at the global box office – is scheduled to release in US cinemas on August 11, 2023.

PlayStation's adaptation of Gran Turismo for the big screen is just one of several in the works. It was announced in May that a TV series based on sci-fi game Horizon Zero Dawn is in development, filming on HBO's The Last of Us (opens in new tab) wrapped recently, and Will Arnett has signed on to voice Sweet Tooth in a Twisted Metal show headed to Peacock. A Ghost of Tsushima movie is also in the pipeline, along with of a God of War series, too.

The Uncharted (opens in new tab) movie did a decent job of bringing Nathan Drake's treasure-hunting escapades to the big screen, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (opens in new tab) was a zany and fun second outing for the Blue Blur. And don't forget about that new Super Mario Bros. movie (opens in new tab), too, which is set to star Chris Pratt and Jack Black.

As Halliwell-Horner is married to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, here's hoping it won't be another entry for Geri on our 30 worst movie cameos list (opens in new tab).