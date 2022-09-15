Stranger Things' David Harbour joins Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie

David Harbour is getting behind the wheel of the upcoming Gran Turismo movie.

The Stranger Things star is joining the cast of District 9 director Neil Blomkamp's PlayStation adaptation as a "retired driver" who teaches the teenage lead how to drive according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

According to the outlet, Gran Turismo will be "the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver." That likely takes its inspiration from the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough, the race car driver who went from the Gran Turismo academy through to racing for real in Formula 3.

Gran Turismo is set for release on August 11, 2023 – and joins a whole host of PlayStation properties making their way to the big screen.

Sony's Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, became the second highest-grossing video game movie of all time earlier this year. PlayStation Productions is also working on a Ghost of Tsushima movie, a Twisted Metal adaptation, and The Last of Us series, which is coming to HBO next year. A God of War series is also heading to Amazon.

Harbour, meanwhile, is going full speed ahead with several new projects in the works. He's starring alongside Pedro Pascal in a HBO true crime drama, is part of Marvel's Thunderbolts lineup and, of course, will appear as Hopper once more in Stranger Things season 5 – set to be the show's last.

