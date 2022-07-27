David Harbour and Pedro Pascal to lead HBO true-crime drama

Pedro Pascal and David Harbour will star in a new HBO limited series called My Dentist’s Murder Trial (H/T Variety (opens in new tab)). The show is in development and will be loosely based on the New Yorker article (opens in new tab) of the same name by James Lasdun.

The 2017 article focused on New York City dentist Dr. Gilberto Nunez who was indicted for his friend Thomas Kolman’s death in 2015. Kolman was found dead in 2011 in the driving seat of his car outside a 24-hour gym.

His murder trial in 2015 featured some huge revelations ripe for a prime-time drama about adultery and false identities, before Nunez was ultimately found innocent of murder. The resulting New Yorker story saw Lasdun, who was Nunez’s dental patient, contemplating the case.

Patriot and Perpetual Grace writer Steve Conrad is in charge of adapting the story for the screen. Conrad is also attached to the Game of Thrones spin-off Tales of Dunk & Egg. Pascal and Harbour will executive produce the series, as well as starring.

Both actors are busy with their respective franchises as well. Harbour will be reprising his role as Hopper in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. While Pascal recently shared a tease to Total Film about what we should expect from The Mandalorian season 3. He’ll also be appearing in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, which will likely hit screens in 2023.

