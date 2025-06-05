After losing "eight or nine teeth" on season 1, Squid Game creator says he's lost two more making season 3 of the Netflix show: "I haven't put them back in yet"

Squid Game creator Hwang Don-hyuk has revealed he lost even more teeth making season 3 of the Netflix show.

The director/writer/creator of the show – Netflix's most popular ever – previously revealed to the BBC he lost "eight or nine" teeth from the stress making season 1.

"I thought it was going to be okay, but this time I had to pull out two more teeth as well," Hwang told Entertainment Weekly. "I had to pull out about eight teeth in season 1, and now I have two teeth more out, and I haven't put them back in yet. So I'm waiting for them."

While Squid Game season 3 will bring the show to a close, Hwang has indicated that he's considered a spin-off. "If I make [a] spin off, it will be a story happening between season 1 and 2. There [was] a three years gap between season 1 and 2," he commented. "So, I want to show what they did for those times."

Season 3 will pick up in the aftermath of the Squid Game season 2 ending, which left us on a pretty brutal cliffhanger. According to Netflix's synopsis, the next season will see "Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone's resolve."

At Netflix Tudum 2025, star Lee Jung-jae, who plays Gi-hun, teased that the show will "shock the world one last time." Ominous…

Squid Game season 3 arrives on Netflix this June 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the best Netflix shows and most exciting upcoming shows of the year to fill out your watchlist.