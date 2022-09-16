Orlando Bloom to star opposite David Harbour in Playstation's Gran Turismo movie

Orlando Bloom is set to star opposite David Harbour in Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions live-action film adaptation of Gran Turismo.

The film will be directed. by District 9 helmer Neil Blomkamp. Harbour is set to play a "retired driver" who teaches the teenage lead how to drive according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), though details about Bloom's character have not yet been announced. Archie Madekwe, who is set to appear in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, will play the teenage lead.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the film is "the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver" and is based on a true story. Said true story is likely that of Jann Mardenborough, the race car driver who went from the Gran Turismo academy through to racing for real in Formula 3.

Gran Turismo, created by game designer and professional racing driver Kazunori Yamauchi, first hit Japan in 1997. The series would go on to sell over 85 million units across its many entries for PlayStation, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, and PlayStation Portable.

Bloom wrapped filming on Wizards, a new A24 vehicle co-starring Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott, and is set to star in Ian and Eshom Nelms' Red Right Hand alongside Andie MacDowell.

Gran Turismo is slated for an August 11, 2023 release.

For more, check out our list of the best video game movies of all time, as well as all of the upcoming video game movies headed to the big screen in 2022 and beyond.