Apple takes inspiration from controller haptics as it rolls out new F1 trailer that makes your phone vibrate with the race cars – but you need an iPhone to get the full experience

Apple brings movie marketing to the next level with the world’s first-ever haptic trailer for upcoming racing movie F1, which vibrates your iPhone right alongside the cars.

The new clip gives us another look at Brad Pitt’s ex-Formula 1 driver turned racer-for-hire, but the best part is the vibrations. Using haptic technology, which is essentially touch feedback, your phone vibrates and rumbles with the cars on screen, making you feel as though you are in the driver's seat.

The trailer has been shared online by a number of Apple employees, including Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, who added, "You can feel the engine in your hands!" The catch is you need an iPhone to experience the haptic trailer, which you can watch through AppleTV. If you don’t have an iPhone, you can get an idea of how strong the vibrations are from the video below shared by Twitter user Patrick.

Apple released a new F1 trailer that uses the iPhone's haptic motor for physical feedback - so I turned the volume down and recorded just the vibrations.it's nuts to experience for real. pic.twitter.com/yBscUJftTbJune 11, 2025

Despite F1 being the first movie to use haptics for a trailer, the technology is no new thing. Gamers will know that PlayStation and Xbox use haptics in their controllers to enhance the experience. Apple products have also used haptics for many years too. Users can feel a slight vibration when unlocking their device or holding down an app.

However, fans are amazed by the use of technology. "Y'all need to broadcast this more. This is the best thing that’s happened to watching videos in a long time," said one Twitter user, and another added, "That was so cool. - An F1 fan."

From the filmmakers that brought us Top Gun: Maverick, F1 The Movie follows Pitt’s washed-up driver Sonny Hayes, who gets back into F1 racing 30 years after an accident took him out of the game. After being convinced by his former teammate-turned-F1 team owner, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), to race for him, Hayes joins rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) in a chase for the gold.

F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski and also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

F1 speeds into theaters on June 27 in the US and from June 25 internationally. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.