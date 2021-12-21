John Wick director says he wants to do the Ghost of Tsushima movie "right"

The director for the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima live-action movie has said he just wants "to do it right" in a recent interview.

In an interview with IGN , John Wich director Chad Stahelski expressed his desire to do right by the source material by saying: "We just want to do it right," he then goes on to explain what he means by this adding: "You know how video game adaptations can go. So we're taking our time and doing it right. We're working very closely with the game developers to make sure we stick to what's great about it."

If you’re still not convinced by the John Wick director’s comments, Stahelski also went on to say that the team behind the film is still working on the script and that fans of the game "would be very happy with what we're working on." To make sure he was well-versed in the world of Ghost of Tsushima , Stahelski also said he has played the game "many times" now - which is what interested him in the project in the first place.

Finally, in the same interview, Stahelski was asked about casting and whether the English voice actor for Jin in the game, Daisuke Tsuje, would return for a role in the film, to which the director coyly responded: "We'll see. We haven't gotten that far yet." There hasn’t been much else said about the upcoming production other than the fact it is officially in production and is being produced in collaboration with Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions.

It’s no surprise that there’s a demand for a Ghost of Tsushima movie considering how popular the Samurai-centric action-adventure game is. The game was recently re-released in the form of the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut which featured the Iki Island expansion - which received a Golden Joystick award this year for Best Game Expansion.